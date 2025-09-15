The Rule of Law - Corruption - National Security

Home
Notes
Archive
About

August 2025

July 2025

WHAT DOES RUSSIA-GATE ACCOUNTABILTY LOOK LIKE
URGENT MATTER: IS THERE A POSSIBILITY TO PROSECUTE FORMER PRESIDENTS OBAMA AND BIDEN FOR THEIR CRIMINAL CONDUCT DURING THEIR TENURE?
  
John Seaman
SEARCH FOR THE TRUTH
For ten years, the American people have been deceived by their government with a complicit media. This alliance has cover-up the "Big Lie" theory that…
  
John Seaman
PANIC IN THE SWAMP
Exposing the pivotal roles of Foreign Intelligence agencies in the Crime of the Century, a profound betrayal of the American public by their government…
  
John Seaman
NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW
Isn't that what the Democrats told the nation during the trials of Donald Trump: that no one is above the law and that the Rule of Law matters? The very…
  
John Seaman
10 REASONS FOR A SPECIAL PROSECUTOR TO INVESTIGATE RUSSIA-GATE
For the last decade, our nation has been grossly misled by those in the highest echelons of government, with a complicit media, in a cover-up of epic…
  
John Seaman

June 2025

DEJA VU
X at it again censoring free speech. It appears X social media platform is controlled by the algorithms the programmers have set up to limit free…
  
John Seaman
WHEN DOES POLITICAL DIRTY TRICKS CROSS THE LINE INTO CRIMINALITY?
This article examines how Democratic party lawyers strategically employed political dirty tricks (Legal Lawfare) tactics to interfere in three…
  
John Seaman
REPLACEMENT THEORY: A GRAVE THREAT TO THE FABRIC OF AMERICA
Biden Administration used the "Big Lie theory" to vilify MAGA supporters with the lie that America was founded on racist principles and is a…
  
John Seaman
GROK 3 ANALYSIS ON THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY
Corroborates why the need for a Special Counsel in holding those accountable for the Crime of the Century, "Russia Gate."
  
John Seaman
THE STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS HAS NOT EXPIRED
Accountability is an Absolute Necessity in the Russian Hoax Conspiracy.
  
John Seaman
© 2025 John Seaman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture