The Rule of Law - Corruption - National Security
FORESEEABLE HARM
Radicalization of the youth in America by the media and those in the Leadership of the Radical Democratic Party in promoting political violence will…
Sep 15
•
John Seaman
17
August 2025
LIES VERSUS THE RULE OF LAW
America is tired of being driven insane, of having absurdities crammed into our collective consciousness. The Russia Gate psychodrama is about an…
Aug 4
•
John Seaman
7
July 2025
WHAT DOES RUSSIA-GATE ACCOUNTABILTY LOOK LIKE
URGENT MATTER: IS THERE A POSSIBILITY TO PROSECUTE FORMER PRESIDENTS OBAMA AND BIDEN FOR THEIR CRIMINAL CONDUCT DURING THEIR TENURE?
Jul 30
•
John Seaman
11
SEARCH FOR THE TRUTH
For ten years, the American people have been deceived by their government with a complicit media. This alliance has cover-up the "Big Lie" theory that…
Jul 27
•
John Seaman
10
PANIC IN THE SWAMP
Exposing the pivotal roles of Foreign Intelligence agencies in the Crime of the Century, a profound betrayal of the American public by their government…
Jul 25
•
John Seaman
18
NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW
Isn't that what the Democrats told the nation during the trials of Donald Trump: that no one is above the law and that the Rule of Law matters? The very…
Jul 24
•
John Seaman
15
10 REASONS FOR A SPECIAL PROSECUTOR TO INVESTIGATE RUSSIA-GATE
For the last decade, our nation has been grossly misled by those in the highest echelons of government, with a complicit media, in a cover-up of epic…
Jul 18
•
John Seaman
9
June 2025
DEJA VU
X at it again censoring free speech. It appears X social media platform is controlled by the algorithms the programmers have set up to limit free…
Jun 27
•
John Seaman
7
WHEN DOES POLITICAL DIRTY TRICKS CROSS THE LINE INTO CRIMINALITY?
This article examines how Democratic party lawyers strategically employed political dirty tricks (Legal Lawfare) tactics to interfere in three…
Jun 26
•
John Seaman
12
REPLACEMENT THEORY: A GRAVE THREAT TO THE FABRIC OF AMERICA
Biden Administration used the "Big Lie theory" to vilify MAGA supporters with the lie that America was founded on racist principles and is a…
Jun 20
•
John Seaman
7
GROK 3 ANALYSIS ON THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY
Corroborates why the need for a Special Counsel in holding those accountable for the Crime of the Century, "Russia Gate."
Jun 6
•
John Seaman
6
THE STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS HAS NOT EXPIRED
Accountability is an Absolute Necessity in the Russian Hoax Conspiracy.
Jun 2
•
John Seaman
9
