The golden nugget within the newly released Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) documents in September 2025, is the sealed testimony of an FBI informant who alleges that then Congressman Adam Schiff who headed the Democratic side of the House Permanent Select Committee continued the Conspiratorial Obama-Hillary-DNC plan using modus operandi of the Russia hoax that Trump colluded with the Russians to smear Trump in the media to deceive the American people to obstruct his Presidency.

Smoking Gun documentary Evidence

The FBI informant worked for the Democratic House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence for over a decade told the FBI that “all hell broke loose,” after Trump won the 2016 election, The information purported Schiff hatched a plan using the Russian Hoax smear as the means in triggering the First Impeachment of President Trump in December 2019. The FBI informant is a first-hand witness with direct knowledge of confirming the criminal overt of how Schiff and those involved in the Conspiracy would manufacture evidence by leaking classified information to selected members of the media to accuse Trump of a crime with the goal to impeach Trump and obstruct the Trump Presidency.

Hiding of Exculpatory Evidence

The purpose of this article is laying out the evidence to inform the American people and members of the Congressional Oversight Committee that the State Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Department of Justice (DOJ), and the Democratic House Managers hid exculpatory evidence from Trump’s first Impeachment trial. That the Impeachment Trial was just another overt act in furtherance of and continuation of the Conspiratorial agreement to destroy Trump at all costs and show that there is still a clear legal pathway to hold all the conspirators accountable in the Crime of the Century, the Russian Hoax Conspiracy.

Documentary Evidence of the Biden Influencing Burisma scheme

In 2016, the FBI seized documentary evidence “the Legal defense plan” memo by Boies Schiller & Flexner during a securities fraud investigation that targeted some of Hunter Biden’s business partners specifically Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer.

The document lays out how Hunter Biden, his business partners and his fellow lawyers at the Boies Schiller and Flexner law firm influencing plan by building a pressure campaign in Washington DC from the State Department to Congress to get Ukrainians to drop their criminal pursuit of Burisma after Hunter Biden and Archer were hired to its board of directors.

A major goal of the plan, the memo stated, was to “meet with the U.S. officials in Washington, DC who are leading U.S. policy related to Ukraine to brief them on who Burisma is, its significance to the future of Ukraine, and the Investigation in order to seek their advice and assistance; focus on why a legal challenge and/or a taking of Burisma's licenses is detrimental to both U.S. and Ukrainian national interests.”

The memo identified Amos Hochstein, a longtime adviser to then Vice-President Biden when he was vice president. At the time, Mykola Zlochevsky the owner of Burima was under a corruption Investigation by the Ukrainian Prosecutor Office for paying bribes. Additionally, the Obama-Biden State Department reporting deemed Burisma and its owner, Mykola Zlochevsky, to be corrupt.

Their influencing plan worked as Biden in his official capacity as Vice President was successful in getting the Ukrainian President to fire the Prosecutor by threatening to withhold US funds from the Ukraine if the Prosecutor wasn’t fired.

Additionally, the DOJ and FBI hid and withheld this exculpatory information from Trump’s legal team, the Congress and the American people during Trump first impeachment trial which resulted in the failed attempt by the Democratically controlled Congress to impeach President Trump on manufactured charges. There would have never been an impeachment trial if this information would have been released.

On April 16, 2015, Vice President Biden attended a dinner at D.C.'s Cafe Milano with his son Hunter and a small group including Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi, a three-person Kazakhstani delegation, Marc Holtzman, then chairman of the former Soviet republic's largest bank, Kazkommertsbank and the Russian billionaire Yelena Baturina and her husband, the former mayor of Moscow Yury Luzhkov.

Bank records show Baturina paid $3.5 million to Rosemont Seneca Thornton, an investment firm co-founded by Hunter Biden in February 2014, as she sought U.S. property investments. An email dated April 17, 2015, from adviser to Burisma, Vadym Pozharskyi, from Hunter's laptop thanked Hunter Biden for inviting him to meet his father in Washington. "Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to D.C. and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It's realty [sic] an honor and pleasure," the email reads. [Note: President Biden told Fox News and continues to this day repeating the same lie, "I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings. Biden gives a whole new meaning to the phrase ""Were You Lying Then, or Are You Lying Now?

Newly released State Department emails confirm Hunter Biden's role for Burisma in using his influence with his father's position to assist Burisma in accessing high-level State Department officials as validated by Pozharskyi wrote in a May 2014 email to Hunter, "We urgently need your advice on how you could use your influence to convey a message / signal, etc .to stop what we consider to be politically motivated actions."

In a letter dated June 9, 2015, then-Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland wrote "We have been impressed with the ambitious reform and anti-corruption agenda of your government" in a letter that was delivered to the prosecutor two days. Nuland wrote that "Secretary Kerry asked me to reply on his behalf" to let Shokin know "he enjoyed the full support of the United States as he set out to fight endemic corruption in the former Soviet republic."

Two Emails obtained from Hunter Biden's laptop dated May 3 and May 16, 2016 , show Hunter provided income statements, passport details, and even utility bills to Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi to set up an account at the now-defunct SataBank in Malta in 2016.

Emails from Pozharskyi showed the account Burisma was setting up for Hunter by sending documents to auctioneer Pierre Pillow suspected money launderer at Satabank in Malta. After an investigation, Satabank was shut down in 2018 by the Maltese anti-money laundering agency the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU), which found 'gross deficiencies' in its adherence to the country's anti-laundering and terror financing laws which the bank allowed 'significant volumes of monies' to pass through it with insufficient safeguards. Pillow, and his company PGP Trading Limited, were charged in 2020 with laundering' millions of euro'.

An email dated November 2, 2015, from Hunter's laptop from adviser to Burisma, Vadym Pozharskyi, addressed to Hunter and Archer. RE: Revised Burisma Proposal, Contract and Invoice. The November 2, 2015, email is significant because it plainly states what it is that Burisma expects to get for the money is its going to pay Blue Star and for the money, it had been paying Biden and Archer.

November 22, 2016, Classified Email from George Kent, the deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, to U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. RE: Zlochevsky Meeting Request -Herbst, Atlantic Council-Blue Star , where Kent warned that Hunter Biden's lucrative job with a Ukrainian energy company "undercut" American efforts to fight corruption in the Eastern European country.

The Kent document listed allegations of Bribery and Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine" on how they undercut" U.S. efforts to fight corruption. The document confirms President Trump's call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had merit.

The tape-recording between Vice President Biden with President Poroshenko on FEBRUARY 28, 2016, wherein President Poroshenko told Biden, "Yesterday, I met with the General Prosecutor Shokin," Poroshenko told Biden on a February 28, 2016 phone call. " And despite the fact that we didn't have any corruption charges, we don't have any information about him doing something wrong … I especially asked him to resign."

December 29, 2016, Unclassified Email from Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch to Nuland, Eric Ciaramella , Anna Makaju (now Facebook), Brink (State), Gregory Pfleger (NSC) plus cc to three State officials Karen Robblee, Ken Toko and Anna Benjaminson RE: FW Kyvi Post: Onyshchenko accuses Poroshenko of Pressing Burisma energy firm linked to Biden, Kwasniewski with an attachment of Kyiv article dated December 28, 2016.

FYI, Onyshenko in the news again in this very long article. This time there are accusations that Burisma allegedly had a subsidiary dump natural gas as a way to pay bribes. Mentions that Kwasniewski are on the Burisma board.

The significance of the email from Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch to Eric Ciaramella is it shows Ciaramella was a CIA analyst assigned as the Ukraine Director on the National Security Council, was in the loop about allegations of Ukrainian governmental corruption, corruption of bribes made by Burisma and Vice President Biden's son, Hunter association with Burisma. [Note: Ciaramella was identified by several new reporters as the Whistleblower in the Inspector General (IG) complaint and indicated in their news articles everyone knows in Washington DC that Ciaramella was the Whistleblower, and that Democratic House Managers were hiding him because of his political bias."]

Former Ukrainian deputy Oleksandr Onyshchenko had recorded a year of Poroshenko conversations. The recordings are consistent with how Biden has publicly characterized his efforts to get former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin fired in return for loan guarantees from the United States in 2018, a video where Biden boasted that he secured Shokin's firing over concerns of corruption in the prosecutor generals' office. Biden, in his own words on the video, authenticated the audio recordings.

FBI Source document FD-1023, where a trusted FBI source privy to conversations with Burisma Executive Vadim Pojarski and the owner of Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky, reported allegations of a bribery scheme by President Biden and his son Hunter. The source stated Hunter was hired by Burisma to secure access to his father to help stifle an investigation by Ukrainian Prosecutor General Shokin into Burisma.

All these documents were withheld from the American public by the U.S. government so they could move forward to impeach Trump to protect Joe Biden's candidacy by accusing Trump of a crime that Biden did that arguably impacted the 2020 election—using the same Modus Operandi, of fabricating evidence of a crime they used to protect Hillary Clinton's candidacy by accusing Trump of colluding with the Russians.

Congressional testimony of Devon Archer, Hunter Biden business partner and board member with Hunter on Burisma, stated Joe Biden while Vice President did meet and speak with more than 20 times with various business associates who were paying for access to the Biden Family. Archer noted on December 4, 2015, at a meeting in Dubai, top Burisma Executives asked Hunter and himself for help from D.C., that Mykola Zlochevsky the owner of Burisma wanted to get Ukrainian Prosecutor Viktor Shokin fired as Shokin was investigating Burisma for Corruption.

Shokin blowing up the Democratic spin that there wasn’t any investigation going on, under him. He outlines some of the investigative steps he had taken, including freezing the assets of the Burisma co-founder Mykola Zlochevsky in Feb. 2016. The claim that the investigation had been dormant under him “has nothing to do with the reality of the facts.”

There would have never been an Impeachment Trial of President Trump had this information been known earlier. The evidence justifies the Congress expunging Trump's Impeachment trial from the public record IN RIGHTING A WRONG.

The DOJ, FBI, State Department, and Intelligence Community Inspector General (IG) violated investigative and prosecution protocols in failing to do their due diligence by burying evidence by ignoring exculpatory information from an Classified email written on November 22, 2016, by U.S. embassy official George Kent to Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch an email written on December 29, 2016, Unclassified Email from Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, to Nuland, Eric Ciaramella, CC, showing a pattern of Conspiracy in burying and hiding evidence of criminality from the American public.

Enormous amounts of U.S. taxpayer monies were being sent to Ukraine government for Military assistance in their fight with Russia that is Conditionality based, and President Trump had an obligation under Ukraine Security Assistance Initiatives a legal obligation to certify that Ukrainian corruption reform measures addressing systemic corruption would be adhered to and continued by newly elected President Zelensky. Kent's testimony noted Americans with political connections were being hired on the Boards of various Ukrainian Energy Companies to influence U.S. policy.

During the Impeachment trial, I found it stunning that the House manager's questioners ignored that Ukraine was the most corrupt nation in Europe. It was a National Security issue where Congress placed conditionality requirements to ensure accountability of U.S. financial investment efforts. President Trump had a legitimate right to ask President Zelensky for assistance in investigating allegations of corruption and election interference in the 2016 election.

In June 2023, the country received the results of the Durhams findings. The most salient finding was that Durham established that the Hillary Clinton DNC Russian Hoax was a Conspiracy and implicated both Obama and Biden as co-conspirators in the conspiratorial agreement to interfere in the 2016 POTUS election. Republican Leadership, elected officials, and the American people need to see that there is still a viable legal pathway to hold everyone criminally accountable for the Crime of The Century, the Russian Hoax Collusion Conspiracy. [Note: SC Durham never investigated the origins of the Russian hoax conspiratorial agreement of the Hillary/DNC/Obama/Biden designed plan to defraud the public as a Conspiracy.]

The other pertinent findings of why the Durham report is essential:

There was no legal basis for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Crossfire Hurricane investigation into President Trump. [Note: Do the forbidden tree's fruits apply to the Mueller investigation since the Mueller investigation resulted from the Crossfire Hurricane investigation?]

The FBI violated its investigative policies and procedures by ignoring the Hillary/DNC plan to interfere and influence the 2016 POTUS election to destroy Trump's Candidacy.

Durham stated the FBI failed to "apply the same standards to allegations it received about the Clinton and Trump campaigns." Durham pointed out the FBI ignored the crime of the Century, the Russian hoax conspiracy, by burying and hiding evidence. Durham Findings confirmed that there is a two-tier justice system of the Justice in this country where those in charge unequally apply the law.

It informs and establishes a pattern of Conspiracy of how the American people were lied to over the last seven years by the legacy media, big tech, and the government by promoting Russia and Russia.

Blaming everything on the Russians made the Russians the responsible party to distract the public attention from learning the truth of the Conspiracy to destroy Trump.

Durham's findings determined that some of the information for the Steele dossier came from a Clinton/DNC political operative named Charles Dolan, not the Russians as reported in the DOJ Inspector General, Senate, and Mueller final reports.

The issue now for the country is where we go from here if there is no accountability for those who organized and implemented the Conspiracy. As you see with your own eyes daily how those in charge lie to you every day, showing their contempt for you by violating your rights and sending the message, we're in control, and their nothing you can do about it. They use the same time-tested Communist tactics that they're protecting democracy as the ones violating the law and abusing the color of authority by accusing those opposed of what they are doing.

The great news of Durham finding it a Conspiracy is that the statute of limitations doesn't expire until the last overt ends, and, in this case, the recent indictment of Trump is the last overt act of conspiratorial agreement that began in 2016 to destroy Trump by interfering in three POTUS elections 2016, 2020 and now 2024 of a continuation in furtherance of the Conspiracy through present day.

As no one in authority has yet to conduct a conspiracy investigation into the origins of the Russian hoax conspiracy, it provides the opportunity for a newly elected President in 2024 to appoint a new AG with a mandate to investigate the Russian Hoax conspiracy. The investigators and Prosecutors will have until 2028 to finish a conspiracy investigation for Federal prosecution and hold everyone involved accountable. It is the only practical solution I see in restoring the public trust in the Justice system.

In my 30 yr. career as a retired Federal Agent, where my expertise was investigating conspiracy and corruption investigations for Federal prosecutions, all the evidence I have seen and analyzed connects all the dots in establishing the pattern of a conspiracy. All that needs to occur is a competent team of agents, prosecutors, and an AG with the courage to complete the investigation.

This idea among some in the legal community that it's too difficult of a case to put together and prosecute is total BS; from my experience, this would be one of the most straightforward conspiracy investigations to assemble as the amount of documentary, Financial, witnesses and evidence that available is all for the taking only thing missing is doing the actual investigation work in meeting the sufficiency of evidence standards in connecting the overt acts. Lastly, those in the legal establishment saying that the system must be protected even if it's corrupted are part of why we're in today's situation.

The legacy media, the Democratic Party, and those involved in the Conspiracy and some in the Rule of Law community don't want you, the American people, to see a viable legal pathway to hold them all accountable.

They don't acknowledge or tell the American people that there is an accountability pathway because it will expose how corrupted the system has become under their leadership and the fear that the public will rise up and demand accountability for their criminal actions by voting them out of power.

In all of my prior articles, I have tried to explain the relevancy of the information discovered in showing the public how each piece of new evidence meets the statutory elements for the crime of Conspiracy using Title 18 USC 371 conspiracy fraud statute from the prism of a Federal Agent. See footnote, which lays out the roadmap to accountability.

Ironically you have both Hillary Clinton and President Obama, after Trump's election, accuse Trump of colluding with the Russians when it was Obama and Hillary Clinton who colluded with the Russians back in 2009 in compromising U.S. national security during the failed Russian reset in setting up the Russian version of the Silicon Valley through a Russian technology company called Skolkovo. Clinton "played a substantial role in assisting Russian government entities in accessing U.S. capital and in seeking investments in U.S. high technology companies," that substantially enhanced Russian Military technological capabilities.

Yet the Obama administration ignored the U.S. Army and FBI's warning about the threat of significant technology transfers component of the Russian reset overseen by Hillary Clinton substantially enhanced the Russian Military's technological capabilities.

The salient point here is the information confirms Durham finding that they're a two-tier justice system by DOJ and SC Smith charging President Trump with the crime of espionage of having classified documents in his possession at a secure Presidential compound. If National Security is the issue here, AG Merrick Garland and SC Smith need to explain to the public why Hillary Clinton, former President Obama, and President Biden's actions of putting National Security at risk are not being investigated and charged with espionage or treason.

Making the Russians the responsible party in the Russian Hoax narrative brings up three questions for House Oversight managers to get answers to:

Why did President Obama ignore FBI and DOD warnings of the Russian spying threat and put U.S. National Security at risk by giving the Russians access to our technology companies? Why, in March 2016, did President Obama put U.S. National Security at risk by shutting down the CIA unit strategic Foreign Denial and Deception Committee (FDDC) responsible for countering the Russian disinformation threat that had been operating for over 30 years? And why, in August 2016, did President Obama ignore warnings by the Intelligence Community of increased Russian cyber threats by issuing a stand-down order for U.S. Intelligence agencies to stand down in countering the Russian cyber-attacks?

On June 21, 2023, the Republican-led House censored and condemned Congressman Adam Schiff for "misleading the American public" about the false Trump-Russian collusion narrative.

The Washington Post editorial board panned the reasoning behind House Republican efforts to censure Schiff, saying the "semantic question" of what collusion technically means "is hardly the basis for a censure motion."

"They weakened the power of congressional censure as an official rebuke reserved for egregious conduct — and, in the process, made themselves appear to be the wrongdoers," the Post editorial board wrote.

Kevin McCarthy @SpeakerMcCarthy Jun 21 Twitter Tweet

Adam Schiff abused his position as Chair of Intel to lie and lead America through a national nightmare with the fake Russia collusion narrative. As Speaker, I removed him from the Intel Committee, and now the full House will vote to censure him and open an ethics investigation.

Alexander S. Vindman @AVindman Tweeter Response

You are pathetic. And your deceptive efforts to damn & damage the valiant work of honorable men like @AdamSchiff will bare no fruit. In 2024, you will be sweep away & become a footnote entry as one of the worst Speakers in this nation’s history. You’re not a 10th the man Adam is.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman (Ret.), a key figure in the first impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, published an op-ed at the Lawfare blog in which he proposed suing conservative media outlets to make them less “radicalized.”

So, as you can see, Vindman, the lead witness against Trump in the Impeachment trial, the person who was the origin of the information that was the basis for the IG Whistleblower complaint that led to the Impeachment trial, defended Schiff of lying to the America public promoting the Russian hoax conspiracy. Vindman comments expose his animus toward Trump and call into question the truthfulness of his Congressional testimony as to his motive and reasons why he thought Trump's July 2019 call with President Zelensky was wrong and a National Security issue for the U.S.

Congressional Democrats, along with the media, are attempting to spin the censure as some badge of honor that Schiff is the victim here trying to protect democracy when the facts show Schiff was the guy who was undermining and destroying democracy.

The egregious action by the State Department, FBI, Schiff, and the Democratic House managers of hiding exculpatory information from the American public to destroy Trump's chances in the 2020 Election by holding an impeachment trial of Trump based upon witnesses' perceptions instead of evidence will go down in history as a low point in American Law.

The exculpatory information would have prevented the country from being subjected to a divisive show trial in gaslighting the public from ever occurring. The data would have also shown the people that Trump had legitimate National Security reasons for questioning newly elected Ukrainian President Zelensky's commitment to corruption reforms and had an obligation to the American taxpayer before sending massive amounts of Military and financial aid to Ukraine with a history of corruption as to the accountability of where those funds go.

What I found odd and missing from the Congressional testimonies of Vindman, Hill, and Kent was there was no mention of them seeking any impute from the Rule of Law section at the Ukrainian Embassy in Kyvi, who are the experts in the Rule of Law specifically DOJ Attache, the Law Enforcement mentors, and U.S. Legal Advisors assigned to the Ukrainian Prosecutor office and National Anti-Corruption Bureau in confirming if the allegations made had merit. Having been posted in my law enforcement career working in one U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong and a U.S. Embassy in Kabul as a Law Enforcement Advisor, we were the first person's Diplomats and Political Advisors consulted on Law Enforcement matters involving the U.S. and the host country. Intelligence is not evidence, and Intelligence agencies had little oversight on Law Enforcement issues.

Instead, Vindman, Hill, and Kent used open-source media reporting and Intelligence reporting to form their opinions as to the veracity of the allegations in reaching their conclusions that the allegations had no merit, and that President Trump was being unduly influenced by outside influencers' specifically mentioning Rudy Giuliani Trump personal Lawyer and an advisor. Again, the Democratic House Managers, in their questioning of Vindman, Hill, and Kent, focused on the news articles by Solomon and the Fox interviews of Giuliani, that the information in the papers and the allegations made by Giuliani was disinformation and debunked. Nowhere in the questioning or the responses was there any mention of Giuliani's experience as a former DOJ Official and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York who taught DOJ Prosecutors and FBI Agents how to use the RICO statute in dismantling the heads of the Mafia in New York. The call transcript confirms Trump's warning to Zelensky in forming his new government by surrounding himself with former corrupted officials from the prior Ukrainian administration of President Petro Poroshenko of the threat posed to his new administration. Zelensky assured Trump he would surround himself with competent people he could trust and that he would look into the allegations asking Trump for additional information.

The best illustration of former Ukrainian officials making allegations of corruption within Ukraine is the actions and conflicting comments by Ukraine Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko to U.S. and Ukrainian news outlets. Lutsenko replaced Viktor Shokin, who President Poroshenko fired after Biden's threat to withhold Ukrainian financial assistance. After less than 14 months on the job, in March 2016, Shokin was fired.

In the Impeachment hearings, the allegations of Ukrainian election interference in the 2016 POTUS election by Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko and Rudy Giuliani became one of the main focuses of the Democratic House Managers in their questioning of Vindman, Fiona Hill, and George Kent. All three said Lutsenko's March 2019 video interview with reporter John Solomon of "The Hill" and Solomon's reporting of Giuliani's investigative efforts had gained traction in Ukraine and the U.S. and needed to be dealt with. All three said they formed their opinions that the allegations were disinformation from media reports published in the Washington Post and New York Times, debunking the claims published by Solomon in the Hill and reported on Fox News. [Note: The New York Times and the Washington Post are the same news outlets that lied to the American public for the last seven years, promoting the Trump-Russian collusion hoax as the beacon of truth.]

The commonality theme that stood out in the testimonies of Vindman, Hill, and Kent is that they all said U.S. Intelligence agencies told them that the allegations reported in the media stories by Solomon in the Hill about Giuliani were not true. They said the information was a false narrative. Vindman, Hill, and Kent all testified they were concerned about how the data would impact the U.S. bipartisan funding support for Ukraine in their war with Russia. [Note: I would take any IC assessment with a grain of salt and be very skeptical of believing anything put out of by U.S. Intelligence regarding Trump as the evidence has shown the IC agencies were involved in constructing and promoting the Russian hoax narrative. Lastly, Intelligence agencies look at information through lens as Intelligence, whereas Law Enforcement looks at details proving the elements of a crime.]

Kent mentioned the allegation by Lutsenko against him and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch of the Embassy having a no-prosecution list of persons the Embassy didn't want the Ukrainians to prosecute. Kent said it had no merit. However, Lutsenko, in an interview with Solomon, provided specifics in his allegations accusing the Obama-era U.S. Embassy in 2016 of interfering in his ability to prosecute corruption cases, saying the U.S. ambassador gave him a list of defendants that he would not be allowed to pursue and then refused to cooperate in an early investigation into the alleged misappropriation of U.S. aid in Ukraine. Lutsenko produced a supporting document to Solomon, a letter dated April 4, 2016, signed by Kent to the Prosecutor General Office, supporting part of Lutsenko's story by showing that Kent did ask the Prosecutor General Office to stand down on the misappropriation-of-funds case. "We are gravely concerned about this investigation for which we see no basis," an embassy official named George Kent wrote to the Prosecutor's office.

Kent said Giuliani's information was a mishmash of conspiracy theories without basis. All three, Vindman, Hill, and Kent, expressed their outrage that Yovanovitch was fired by Trump based upon the influence of Giuliani and felt Giuliani exerted undue influence on Trump in Trump making bad U.S. foreign policy decisions regarding Ukraine.

INFAMOUS BLACK BOOK LEDGER THAT TURNED OUT TO BE BOGUS

Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko provided a recorded video/audio interview with John Solomon. Lutsenko said he opened a criminal probe based upon a Ukrainian parliamentarian's Serhiy Leshchenko release of a tape-recording purporting to quote a top law enforcement official Artem Sytnyk director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, saying his agency leaked the Manafort financial records, to help Clinton's campaign.

Radio Free Europe confirmed in a December 11, 2018, article that Leshchenko's information of court finding came in response to a complaint filed by another Ukrainian lawmaker, who alleged that Serhiy Leshchenko and Artem Sytnyk illegally released the documents in August 2016, showing payments by a Ukrainian political party to Trump's then-campaign chairman, Paul Manafort. The documents, excerpts from a secret ledger of payments by the Party of Regions, led to Manafort's resignation from the Trump election campaign.

Here are the salient points:

The Black Book Ledger was bogus, and referencing it refutes the House Impeachment Manager's claim that Trump's July 25, 2019, call was evidence of Trump's criminality of election interference.

Confirms the black ledger and the Steele dossier were the critical documents that the DOJ/FBI and SC Mueller used to justify their investigations of President Trump in the Russian hoax Conspiracy, both of which turned out to be bogus, which confirmed Durham finding that the inquiry had no legal basis.

We all know that the Black Ledger was planted and manufactured by the Ukrainians, and Steele, Fusion GPS, and Clinton fixer Charles Dolan fabricated the Dossier.

Durham court filings show that the Clinton campaign and the DNC fabricated the false narrative tying Trump and his team to the Russians through the manufactured Steele dossier by promoting unverified intelligence assessments by FBI, CIA, and Friendly foreign Intelligence agencies as evidence of Trump colluding with the Russians.

Establishes a pattern of Conspiracy and validates Durham Findings of misconduct of DOJ Prosecutors and FBI agents violating investigative policies, procedures, and the law by fabricating evidence of a crime and lying to the courts using the ledger to resurrect a criminal case against Manafort that was dropped in 2014 and needed search warrants in 2017 for bank records to prove Manafort worked for the Russian-backed Party of Regions in Ukraine. FBI knew that the document was fake and never authenticated it. The FBI agents and Mueller lead Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann on April 11, 2017, met with AP (Associated Press) reporters one day before they published a fake story reporting on April 12, 2017, to the public that the FBI found two payments to Manafort's company DMI in the ledger and that assisted the FBI in obtaining a search warrant from the court.

Lastly, it calls into question the findings of both the Senate and Mueller reports as to the creditability of their Russian Narrative that the Russians were responsible for the hacking of the DNC, that Manafort had ties to the Russian government, and Manafort's business partner Kilimnik was a Russian agent. What these two reports left out in their findings is that both Kilimnik and Manafort had been long-term intelligence sources for the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, providing information on the Russians.

Corroborating evidence of the DOJ and the FBI burying evidence of National Security violations by Hillary Clinton, President Obama, and President Biden during their tenure in office by failing to investigate the Hillary/DNC plan to taint Trump with Russian collusion and Hillary and John Podesta ties to Russian Oligarchs.

All three mentioned how the allegation by Lutsenko against dismissed U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch that Yovanovitch had a no-prosecution list of persons she didn't want the Ukrainians to prosecute had no merit and, along with Giuliani's information, was a mishmash of conspiracy theories that had no basis. All three expressed outrage that Yovanovitch was fired by Trump based upon the influence of Giuliani and felt Giuliani exerted undue influence on Trump on making bad U.S. foreign policy decisions regarding Ukraine.

For the average American to understand the allegations of corruption within Ukraine from the various former Ukrainian officials as to their motive and intent in coming forward, you need to look at this from the historical prism of the extent of government corruption within Ukraine and how the crime adversely impacted the lives of the average citizen.

As a former corruption investigator, let me unpack and separate the lies from the truth, facts from fiction, by providing a short history lesson that will give you a historical context, so you have a better understanding in evaluating the various often conflicting narratives of corruption allegations made by numerous former Ukrainian officials:

Ukraine is the most corrupt country in Europe.

Since 1991, Ukrainian officials, members of parliament, and business people have created complex and highly lucrative schemes to plunder the state budget. The theft has crippled Ukraine. Ordinary Ukrainians have seen their living standards stagnate, while a handful of oligarchs have become billionaires.

In 2010 and 2014, officials were stealing a fifth of the country's national output yearly, where Bribery was the usual standard for conducting business in Ukraine.

In 2010, Victor Yanukovich won the election as President of the Ukraine. Yanukovich appointed Mykola Zlochevsky, the founder of Burisma, as Ukraine's natural resources minister. That position gave Zlochevsky oversight of all energy companies operating in Ukraine, including the country's most prominent independent gas company, Burisma, which Zlochevsky controlled. Zlochevsky Burisma company held bank accounts in Cyprus, a favored haven for hiding assets. [Note: Zlochevsky managed the licensing process and was selling the licenses for gas exploration to his own company Burisma.]

On March 11, 2014, a London branch of the French bank BNP Paribas received a request from a Ukrainian lawyer. He asked the bank to close accounts belonging to his client and transfer their balances to Cyprus. At the end of April 2014, British authorities U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) had frozen the account. They initiated a money-laundering investigation based on investigating allegations of corruption linked to the Yanukovich regime. They obtained a court order to restrain assets valued at approximately $23m." Instead, the case of the $23m collapsed within a year – when a British judge ruled that the SFO had built its case on "conjecture and suspicion", and ordered the money returned to its owner Mykola Zlochevsky. Note: The case was closed without charges because Zlochevsky allegedly paid a $7 million bribe to an unknown Ukrainian Prosecutor inside the Prosecutor's office.]

President Yanukovich fled Ukraine on February 21, 2014, after being overthrown by the Ukrainian people due to corruption and was replaced as President by another suspected corrupt Ukrainian, Petro Poroshenko.

In 2014, Ukraine received a four-year, $40 billion bailout package from Western governments and the International Monetary Fund. Allegations surfaced that Ukrainian President Poroshenko's people were cutting back-room deals to control state assets lining the pockets of the country's politicians and the powerful class of ultrawealthy businessmen known as the oligarchs.

Vitaliy V. Kasko, a prominent Kyiv lawyer who defended protesters pro bono during the Maidan revolution, was appointed director of the internal affairs bureau in the Prosecutor's office, the General Inspectorate, with the task of sorting out why the incumbent prosecutors had shown no interest in pursuing obvious corruption cases. But soon enough, he hit a wall.

Kasko stated the Ukrainian authorities asked the European Union to impose sanctions on 22 Yanukovych-era officials, yet none have faced prosecution at home. "There's an unstated agreement," Mr. Kasko said in an interview. "The prosecutor will look the other way if it's in the leadership's interest." "The simplest scheme is to siphon money from a state company."

Kasko said, "The same schemes used under Yanukovych are used today" under President Poroshenko. That Yanukovych and Poroshenko have a symmetrical, mirror-like image of one another.

Igor Lutsenko, a Euro Maidan activist and opposition party member, was quoted saying in the Kyiv Post on October 7. "The difference is that Poroshenko is more sensitive to Western demands and Western support. But in all other things, he is just the same."

Reuters commentator Josh Cohen has put it that a Nigerian prince would be embarrassed in today's Ukraine because corruption is so bad. "The worst corruption," Mr. Cohen says, "occurs at the nexus between business oligarchs and government officials. A few oligarchs control 70 percent of Ukraine's economy and have captured and corrupted Ukraine's political and judicial institutions over the years. As a result, a 'culture of impunity' was created, where politicians, judges, prosecutors, and oligarchs collude in a corrupt system where everyone but the average citizen benefits."

Lev Golinkin in an article in Foreign Policy explained why the west ignores the corruption by President Poroshenko as a geopolitical problem saying the West’s seemingly endless patience [with Poroshenko] is obvious,” “It’s called Moscow. It’s hard to imagine Kiev’s brazen kleptocracy being handed dozens of ‘last’ chances if Ukraine were involved in a conflict with, say, Burkina Faso. But Kiev is in a standoff with Russia, a land considered by many in NATO to be a top threat, which gives Ukraine a symbolic and strategic importance.” So western governments, while encouraging reform, continue to support Mr. Poroshenko.

Golinkin said in the end, Mr. Poroshenko might yield the result the West fears the most. As U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland stated in Senate testimony, there is a real risk that Ukraine will begin "sliding backward once again into corruption, into lawlessness, into vassal statehood." As Mr. Golinkin puts it, "Ukraine is turning into a 45 million person, Texas-sized pressure cooker in the middle of Europe."

You can now see the level of corruption within Ukraine; how those involved in the crime financially benefit, as it's all about the money.

A lot of those making the allegations coming out of Ukraine are former Ukrainian Officials and citizens; as soon as their claims are known to the public, the Ukrainian government and the media use the modus operandi to counter the allegations by accusing the whistleblowers of criminality; the whistleblowers are Russian agents, and the information is manufactured (tape recordings) or fabricated making it difficult for the public to get to the truth of the matter. [Note: It's the same modus operandi pattern that the legacy media, DOJ, FBI, and IC in the Obama and Biden administrations used against Trump to frame him in the Russian Hoax conspiracy.]

FRAMING OF PRESIDENT TRUMP - FIRST IMPEACHMENT TRIAL - OVERT ACT IN FUTHERANCE AND CONTINUATION OF CONSPIRATORIAL AGREEMENT TO DESTROY TRUMP

Let me walk you through the evidence that was buried by the DOJ and the FBI in how they framed Trump using these Communist tactics in the First Impeachment Trial from the prism of a Federal Agent having spent my career in investigating conspiracy and corruption investigations for Federal prosecutions.

The first Impeachment trial of Trump is an overt act in furtherance and continuation of the 2016 Conspiratorial agreement to destroy Trump as part of a well-design plan at the highest levels of the government in deceiving the American people to influence the 2020 POTUS election. This didn't happen in a vacuum. The first impeachment trial of Trump illustrates how those involved in the Conspirators manufactured the illusion that trump violated the law during his July 2019 phone call with a Foreign Leader by accusing Trump of what Biden actually did to create confusion among the American public in distracting the public from the Biden pay-for-play Bribery scheme.

EXCULPATORY DOCUMENTARY EVIDENCE WAS WITHELD FROM THE AMERICAN PUBLIC SHOWING TRUMPS PHONE WAS LEGITIMATE

Smoking Gun Documents

Released State Department emails from 2016 shed light on an effort by a consultant for Burisma Holdings to set up a meeting with a top State Department official regarding Ukraine. [Note: These State Department emails confirm Hunter Biden's role for Burisma in using his influence with his father's position to assist Burisma in accessing high-level State Department officials as validated by Pozharskyi wrote in a May 2014 email to Hunter, "We urgently need your advice on how you could use your influence to convey a message / signal, etc .to stop what we consider to be politically motivated actions."]

Hunter Biden served with the Democratic consultant Sally Painter, on the Truman National Security Project board. Biden reportedly recommended that Burisma hire Painter's firm, Blue Star Strategies, who joined the firm as a director in April 2014.

Emails show that Sally Painter, a consultant for Blue Star Strategies, was working for Burisma to quash investigations into corruption at the Ukrainian energy company.

Painter approached Tony Blinken about Ukraine at a conference for the think tank in June 2016. Blinken is now a top campaign surrogate for Joe Biden.

Three days after the 2016 event, Painter emailed Blinken's top aide, William Russo, asking the State Department's second-in-command to meet with her and her Blue Star partner, Karen Tramontano.

"Per my conversation with Tony at the Truman event, Karen Tramontano and I would like to have a brief coffee with Tony at his earliest convenience regarding some troubling events we are seeing n [sic] Ukraine," Painter wrote in a June 27, 2016 email to Russo, who serves as director of communications for the Joe Biden presidential campaign.

Painter's email adds previously unreported details to efforts by Burisma-linked consultants to meet with State Department officials. Other State Department emails show that Tramontano contacted the agency to discuss Burisma. According to State Department records, Hunter Biden also established contact with Blinken in 2015.

November 22, 2016, Classified Email from George Kent, the deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine to U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. RE: Zlochevsky Meeting Request -Herbst, Atlantic Council-Blue Star

Shows Geroge Kent warning that Hunter Biden's lucrative job with a Ukrainian energy company "undercut" American efforts to fight corruption in the Eastern European country.

George Kent detailed the "saga" surrounding the graft case against Mykola Zlochevsky, a former Ukrainian natural resources minister and founder of Burisma Holdings.

Kent recalled saying "that the real issue to my mind was that someone in Washington needed to engage VP Biden quietly and say that his son Hunter's presence on the Burisma board undercut the anti-corruption message the V.P. and we were advancing in Ukraine."

Kent mentions the seizure of 23 M of funds belonging to Zlochevsky, alleging corrupt business dealings selling oil/gas licenses from MinEcology as part of a six-month joint US FBI British MI5 assets recovery case as part of the US-UK World Bank Initiative.

Kent describes the US-Ukranian government's efforts to release the 23M seized assets where the PGO team was under Vitaly Hryhorovych Yarema, General Prosecutor of Ukraine, from 19 June 2014 until 10 February 2015. Yarema closed the case, transferring back to the Minister of Interior as a case against MinEcology rather than against Minister Zlochevsky by issuing a letter to the lawyers on Christmas day and getting the funds unfrozen and transferred out of the U.K. before the FBI and MI5 knew what was happening.

Kent's email described an intense pressure campaign by advocates for Burisma — including a former U.S. ambassador — to rehabilitate the Ukrainian company's corrupt reputation and to get Ukraine, prosecutors to drop their criminal investigations of the company.

Kent even relayed to higher-ups in State Department in Washington, D.C., that he had confirmed with Ukrainian prosecutors that Burisma officials had paid a $7 million "bribe" to make one of the cases against the company disappear at a time when Hunter Biden was serving on the Burisma board, a job that landed his firm more than $3 million from the Ukrainian energy company.

Kent referenced a 2015 conversation with Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Anatoliy Danylenko in the document. Kent asked Danylenko how much it cost to shut down the corruption case on Zlochevsky and who took it .Where Danylenko said $7 million and that P2 asked him (Danylenko) the same question? Danlenko told Kent he had known Zlochevsky for twenty years.

Kent explained to the officials in Washington that Burisma's long reputation for alleged corruption and anecdotes like the bribe was one of the main reasons Hunter Biden's affiliations with the company proved harmful to U.S. efforts to fight Ukrainian corruption. [Note: Withheld from the public for five years, Kent's email memo conflicts with Democrats' official narrative that President's son had no impact on U.S. anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine. House lawmakers and the State Department buried the document during Trump's impeachment trial. Contrary to federal law, the State Department failed to acknowledge the document's existence to the court or Just the News in its multiple Freedom of Information Act lawsuits against the State Department seeking records on Hunter and Joe Biden's dealings in Ukraine.]

The most significant part of Kent's email shows President Trump's impeachment trial was a total set up by the conspirators within the government as another overt act in continuation of the 2016 conspiratorial agreement to destroy Trump and interfere in the 2020 election by hiding the exculpatory document from the American people to give the appearance that Trump committed a crime.

POSSIBLE PERJURY BY KENT

Transcript of Kent's Congressional testimony, Page 87, lines 12-19 Kent was asked the following question: Did anyone affiliated with the company ever pay a courtesy call to the Embassy to try to help the Embassy to try to help the Embassy understand the company is engaging in rehabilitating their image?

Kent response:

Again I can only speak for myself and there was no one affiliated with Burisma that asked to come to the EMBASSY TO MEET ME BUT THATS ME AS DCM over 3 year period.

Kent email states in his November 22, 2016, Classified email:

Ambassador since there a Blue Star angle, and Blue Star CEO Karen T coming to town in early December looking for a meeting.

Kent, during his testimony in defending Vice President Biden's decision to threaten the Ukrainian President to withhold one billion dollars of aid from Ukraine unless the Ukrainian President fired Prosecutor General Sorkin. According to Kent, both the U.S. and EU requested the firing of Sorkin because, under Sorkin's tenure (less than a year), he had failed to bring any significant corruption prosecutions. Kent explained that U.S. aid assistance to Ukraine was Condition Based as Congress had passed the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiatives, a legal obligation to certify that the Ukraians implemented reform measures in decreased systemic corruption. Kent stated that Biden demanded the firing of Sorkin during his visit to Ukraine in December 2014, which resulted in Sorkin's firing in March 2015.

Kent also testified that Ukraine Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko replaced Sorkin and admitted Lutsenko failed like Sorkin to prosecute any significant corruption cases but was allowed to stay in the position for three years. Kent said the U.S. or the EU made no joint effort or calls from the Western organizations, governments, diplomats, and Ukrainian anti-corruption groups AntAC and Atlantic Council that wanted to see Lutsenko fired for failing to implement corruption reforms within the Prosecutor's office. Kent stated he did not know if Sorkin had an open corruption investigation against Burisma. Kent said he had no access to what corruption investigations the Ukrainian prosecution office was investigating.

Kent recalled a conversation with Prosecutor General of Ukraine Anatoliy Danylenko on February 3, 2015, where Danylenko told Kent about a bribe paid by Zlochevsky to one of the Ukrainian prosecutors to shut down a corruption case against Zlochevsky. Kent said he asked Danylenko how much it cost to shut down the corruption case on Zlochevsky and who took it. Danylenko stated Ziochevsky paid a $7 million bribery payment and that Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko asked him (Danylenko) the same question. Danylenko told Kent he had known Zlochevsky for twenty years but didn't offer the name of the Prosecutor who received the bribe.

December 29, 2016, Unclassified Email from Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch to Nuland, Eric Ciaramella, Anna Makaju (now Facebook), Brink (State), Gregory Pfleger (NSC) plus cc to three State officials Karen Robblee, Ken Toko, and Anna Benjaminson RE: FW Kyvi Post: Onyshchenko accuses Poroshenko of Pressing Burisma energy firm linked to Biden, Kwasniewski with attachment of Kyiv article dated December 28, 2016

FYI, Onyshenko in the news again in this very long article. This time there are accusations that Burisma allegedly had a subsidiary dump natural gas as a way to pay bribes. Mentions that Kwasniewski are on the Burisma board.

The significance of the email from Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch to Eric Ciaramella is that Yovanovitch was concerned about Onyshenko's alleged corruption of Burisma. Ciaramella, a CIA analyst assigned as the Ukraine Director on the National Security Council, was in the loop about allegations of Ukrainian governmental Bribery, corruption of bribes made by Burisma, and Vice President Biden's son, Hunter, association with Burisma. [Note: numerous media reporters identified Ciaramella as the Whistleblower who filed the IG.complaint.]

TAPED AUDIO PHONE CONVERSATIONS BETWEEN VICE PRESIDENT BIDEN AND THAN UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT PETRO POROSHENKO

FEBRUARY 28, 2016

"Yesterday, I met with the General Prosecutor Shokin," Poroshenko told Biden on a February 28, 2016, phone call. "And despite of the fact that we didn't have any corruption charges, we don't have any information about him doing something wrong … I especially asked him to resign."

MARCH 22, 2016

Biden followed up with Poroshenko in February 2016, a phone call asking if there was a new prosecutor general in place.

"I am prepared to do a public signing of the commitment for the billion dollars," Biden told the former Ukrainian President.

MAY 13, 2016

Biden and Poroshenko discussed the firing of Ukrainian Prosecutor Shokin.

"Congratulations on installing the new prosecutor general," Biden said, according to the leaked recording. "It's going to be critical for him to work quickly to repair the damage Shokin did."

"And I'm a man of my word," Biden added. "And now that the new prosecutor general is in place, we're ready to move forward to signing that new one billion dollar loan guarantee."

DECEMBER 19, 2016

Poroshenko thanked Biden for the "absolutely clear signal [from] DOJ about non-cooperation" with Onyshchenko, but asked Biden "National Anti-Corruption Bureau, and, Uh, the Uh, if it is true that FBI is working with him, at least I want to know that".

Biden reassures Poroshenko he wouldn't be troubled about the tapes.

Biden No, no, they are not. I told you, the FBI concluded he had nothing, and they stopped. That was it. There is no reason to talk to him (Onyshchenko) again. [Note: How would Biden have known?]

Biden I will check and confirm that with you.

[Note: on the same day that Biden was reassuring Poroshenko he wouldn't be troubled by FBI about tapes showing actual corruption, the FBI was insisting that [fabricated] Steele dossier be included in the ICA, then being drafted as departing sabotage of incoming administration.]

Additional audio recordings

In the first audio recording, which took place a week after the November 2016 election of Donald Trump, Biden is heard trashing the incoming administration and promising to continue working with Ukrainian President Poroshenko.

Vice President Joe Biden: I don’t plan on going away. I plan on staying deeply engaged in the endeavor in what you have begun and we have begun. That’s my objective. That’s my objective. "This is getting very, very close to what I don't want to have happen. I don't want Trump to get in a position where he thinks he's about to buy on to a policy where the financial system is going to collapse and he's going to be looked to pour more money into the Ukranie.

Biden, then vice president, is heard on the second tape saying, "Trump is the dog who caught the car" and doesn't know what to do with it and that [Biden] "will stay involved in Ukraine after inauguration." The two are also heard on the recording discussing how to jointly damage President Trump.

The third tape shows Biden discussing getting Poroshenko's children into University of Pennsylvania, as payback for helping the Obama Administration in their Ukrainian anti-Trump endeavors.

Background information on the tapes:

Former Ukrainian deputy Oleksandr Onyshchenko told Ukrainska Pravda that he secretly recorded his conversations with Poroshenko for over a year using his watch.

Onyshchenko "told Reuters that his friend Mykola Zlochevsky, who founded Burisma, had placed the vice president's son on Burisma's board as insurance against criminal investigations."

He also told right-wing news site CD Media that "there were 'official' and 'unofficial' payments to the Biden family" made by Burisma and that an FBI agent "directed the coverup of the Biden scandal at the time, in concert with the U.S. embassy in Kyiv, and other Deep State American government assets' in-country.'"

The former lawmaker's other claims include "that Burisma had paid $10 million to Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign through 'big bags of cash' sent instead of wire transfers," The Daily Beast reported.

Ukrainian officials widely viewed Onyshchenko's claims "as part of a Kremlin-orchestrated disinformation campaign meant to undermine the Ukrainian government as it sought to strengthen ties with the West."

Onyshchenko "was stripped of parliamentary immunity in 2016 and accused of embezzling some $64 million from a subsidiary of Naftogaz, Ukraine's state-owned gas company."

On December 6, 2019, Onyshchenko was arrested in Germany. Onyshchenko claimed he was not detained because of the allegation of embezzlement but because he had Have Dirt On Biden.

The legacy media and the Biden administration, after release of these tapes went into spin overdrive, claiming these audio tapes were doctored and that the Ukrainian Whistleblower Former Ukrainian deputy Oleksandr Onyshchenko who released the audio tapes is an agent of Russia trying to interfere in the 2016 election.

Copies of the Biden-Poroshenko tapes and any information referring to the videos were removed from YouTube and other social media web sites. However, the recordings are consistent with how Biden has publicly characterized his efforts to get former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin fired in return for loan guarantees from the United States in 2018, a video where Biden boasted that he secured Shokin's firing over concerns of corruption in the prosecutor generals' office. In his own words on the video, Biden authenticated Onishchenko's audio recordings.

Onishchenko also provided copies of the audio recordings to Andrii Derkach, a Ukrainian parliamentarian who opposed the Biden-Poroshenko regime in Ukraine in 2014-2016, who the Treasury Department sanctioned for being a suspected Russian Agent. Derkach social media accounts were cancelled, and his website taken offline. copies and information on the Biden-Poroshenko tapes were removed from YouTube. The Treasury Department also sanctioned Oleksandr Onyshchenko, confirming that Onishchenko provided the Biden-Poroshenko tapes to Derkach, who released them publicly in 2020. Thus, refuting the media claim that these tapes were "Russian" hacks.

ALLEGATION FBI BURIED THE ONYSCHENKO TAPES

Former Ukrainian deputy Oleksandr Onyshchenko announced in December. 1, 2016, he handed FBI agents damaging recordings of Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko. Onishchenko had gone to the FBI with tapes implicating Poroshenko in corruption under an agreement signed by an attorney described in a recent news article as "representing Andrew Weissman, chief of the [fraud] section." Onishchenko said he was given a polygraph and had passed. Onishchenko told the Kyiv Post he had a copy of the agreement with the Department of State and FBI signed by Ephraim Wernick, DOJ Trial Attorney, DOJ Fraud Section representing Andrew Weissman, Chief of the Section, and provided the copy to the Post. [Note: Weissman's section buried Onyshchenko information while Weissman was trying to coordinate with Strzok, Bruce Ohr, Lisa Page, and Bruce Swartz against Manafort and Trump according to DOJ IG Horowitz report on the Russian Collusion hoax. Weissman was the lead Prosecutor on the Mueller investigation into Trump and Team Trump ignored Hillary Clinton-DNC's plan to interfere in the 2016 election, John Podesta's ties to Russian oligarchs and government officials, Steele's and Bruce Ohr's ties to Oleg Deripaska and other Russian Oligarchs with links to the Russian government.]

On December 16, 2016, Peter Carr of DOJ announced two weeks later (Dec 16) that DOJ had "no plans to have further meetings or communications with Onyshchenko"

EMAILS FOUND ON THE LAPTOP FROM HELL

Hunter Biden and his business partner Devin Archer joined the board of a scandal-plagued Ukrainian natural gas company named Burisma.

In 2014 emails from Hunter Laptop showed after a change of regime in Ukraine, Hunter Biden and his business partner Devon Archer joined the board of a scandal-plagued Ukrainian natural gas company named Burisma. Archer joined on April 1, and Hunter joined on April 4, 2014. Hunter had no apparent qualifications for the job except that his father was the vice president and was involved in the Obama administration's Ukraine policy. Hunter's monthly salary was $83,000. [Note: Archer was convicted in 2018 in connection with a fraudulent bond scheme aimed at swindling a Native American tribe, and he was sentenced to one year and one day in prison in February 2022.]

On April 16, 2014, Vice President Biden met with his son's business partner, Devon Archer, at the White House. Five days later, Vice President Biden visited Ukraine, and he soon after was described in the press as the "public face of the administration's handling of Ukraine."

An email dated May 2014, from Hunter's laptop from adviser to Burisma, Vadym Pozharskyi, addressed to Hunter and Archer. Pozharskyi is Burisma's No. 3 executive, saying "they proceeded with concrete actions" in the form of "one or more pretrial proceedings," Pozharskyi wrote. "We urgently need your advice on how you could use your influence to convey a message / signal, etc .to stop what we consider to be politically motivated actions," he added. [Note: According to the email, Pozharskyi describes a failed attempt by unnamed representatives of the new Ukrainian government to extort money from the owner of Burisma.]

An email dated November 2, 2015, from Hunter's laptop from adviser to Burisma, Vadym Pozharskyi, addressed to Hunter and Archer. RE: Revised Burisma Proposal, Contract and Invoice. The November 2, 2015, email is significant because it plainly states what it is that Burisma expects to get for the money is its going to pay Blue Star and for the money, it had been paying Biden and Archer.

December 17, 2019, the FBI provided the repair shop owner with a grand jury subpoena receipt and then took custody of the abandoned Hunter laptop.

The FBI in October 2019 suppressed the New York Post story on Hunter Biden's Laptop from Hell by concluding with Big Tech, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and other major platforms in censoring the story from the public domain.

The FBI buried Hunter’s Laptop for the last three years to protect President Biden. [Note: The FBI responsible Timothy Thibault retired from the FBI after the investigation by the Office of Special Counsel into his anti-Trump social media posts.]

The fact that Tony Blinken, a former Obama official and current Secretary of State for the Biden Administration, was implicated by former Obama CIA Director Morell that Blinken was behind orchestrating the disinformation letter from the 51 Intelligence officials. In a sworn interview, Morell had admitted that Joe Biden's presidential campaign prompted the infamous letter in which Morell and 50 fellow former intelligence officials falsely claimed that material from Hunter Biden's laptop published by The New York Post before the 2020 election was Russian disinformation. This admission by Morrell is a crucial piece of evidence (overt act) in deceiving the public in furtherance and continuation of the 2016 conspiratorial agreement interfering in the 2020 POTUS Election to destroy Trump.

Two Emails obtained from Hunter Biden's laptop dated May 3, 2016, and May 16, 2016, show Hunter provided income statements, passport details, and even utility bills to Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi to set up an account at the now-defunct SataBank in Malta in 2016. [Note: Emails from Pozharskyi showed the bank account Burisma was setting up for Hunter by sending documents to auctioneer Pierre Pillow suspected money launderer at Satabank in Malta. Satabank was shut down in 2018 after an investigation by the Maltese anti-money laundering agency the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU), which found 'gross deficiencies' in its adherence to the country's anti-laundering and terror financing laws which bank allowed 'significant volumes of monies' to pass through it with insufficient safeguards. Pillow and his company PGP Trading Limited were charged in 2020 with laundering' millions of euros'.]

PRESIDENT BIDEN LIES

As sitting vice president, Joe Biden also attended an April 16, 2015, dinner at D.C.'s Cafe Milano with his son and a small group including Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi, a three-person Kazakhstani delegation, and the Russian billionaire Yelena Baturina and her husband, the former mayor of Moscow Yury Luzhkov.

The meeting formed the basis of The Post's first October 2020 bombshell from Hunter's abandoned laptop, though the Biden campaign vaguely denied the report at the time. Three officials from Kazakhstan also were invited to the Café Milano dinner, including Marc Holtzman, then chairman of the former Soviet republic's largest bank, Kazkommertsbank.

Baturina paid $3.5 million to a firm associated with Hunter Biden in February 2014 as she sought out U.S. property investments.

An email dated April 17, 2015, from Hunter's laptop from adviser to Burisma, Vadym Pozharskyi, from Hunter's laptop apparently thanked Hunter Biden for inviting him to meet his father in Washington. "Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to D.C. and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It's realty [sic] an honor and pleasure," the email reads. [Note: President Biden told Fox News "I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.]

An email dated May 2014, from Hunter's laptop from adviser to Burisma, Vadym Pozharskyi, addressed to Hunter and Archer. Pozharskyi is Burisma's No. 3 executive, saying "they proceeded with concrete actions" in the form of "one or more pretrial proceedings," Pozharskyi wrote. "We urgently need your advice on how you could use your influence to convey a message / signal, etc .to stop what we consider to be politically motivated actions," he added. [Note: According to the email, Pozharskyi describes a failed attempt by unnamed representatives of the new Ukrainian government to extort money from the owner of Burisma.]

ALLEGATION OF BRIBERY

Mike McCormick, who served in the Obama White House as a stenographer for 15 years, and worked with Biden from 2011 to 2017, detailed a critical dialogue involving the vice president, aide Jake Sullivan (current National Security Advisor), and the press on Air Force Two before a trip to Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 21, 2014

McCormick said, "I'm sitting back there with a tape recorder. Jake Sullivan comes back, and somebody asks about fracking. His answer is, well, we're bringing a lot of American assistance over for fracking. Burisma was the direct beneficiary of that fracking, and that's what I recorded, and that's in a White House transcript."

McCormick outlined in a White House transcript Biden's priority for his trip to the Country, which included U.S. investment in the Ukrainian energy sector days after Hunter Biden joined the board of Burisma Months later, and well after the trip, Congress allocated $50 million to Ukraine's energy market."

McCormick alleges at the time that Hunter Biden was on the board of Burisma and accused Joe Biden of bringing American taxpayer money to enrich that company, himself, and his family."

July 25, 2019, THE IMPEACHMENT CALL

The transcript of the July 25, 2019, classified conversation between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky was declassified. I would recommend that every American read the transcript.

Here the salient points:

Trump congratulates Zelensky for a great victory.

Zelensky tells Trump he is draining the swamp in the Ukraine, bringing new people because we want to have a new format and a new type of government. Zelensky praises Trump saying you're a great teacher for us on that.

Trump says well, it’s very nice to say that and tells Zelensky the U.S. has done more for the Ukraine than most Europeans countries and that Germany done almost nothing for you. Trump mentions Angel Merkel she talks Ukraine, but she doesn’t do anything.

Zelensky responses Yes you are absolutely right not a 100% but 1000%. Zelensky criticizes Marcon of France and the European Union for lack of support for the Ukraine and thanks the United States for their Military assistance and tells Trump their getting ready to purchase Javelins from the U.S. for defense purposes.

Trump I would like you to do us a favor because our country been through a lot and would like you to find out the whole situation in Ukraine, I would like to have the Attorney General call you or your people, I would like to get to the bottom of it. Trump tells Zelensky as you saw yesterday, this whole nonsense ended yesterday and ended with a very poor performance by a man named Mueller. [Note: Trump didn’t say if you could do him a favor but do us clearly meaning us the U.S. as the country gone through a lot, two-year Mueller investigation spending over 30 million dollars lead by Andrew Weiss and 17 angry partisan Democrats that found no evidence of Trump Russian collusion.]

Zelensky tells Trump he wants to open a new page in cooperation with the U.S. Zelensky tells Trump he replaced the Ukranian Ambassador with a new person who is competent and will work with the U.S. to ensure our two nations get closer. Zelensky tells Trump one of his assistants recently spoke with Mr. Giuliani and hoping he will travel to the Ukraine to meet him. Zelensky tells Trump he has surrounded himself with friend and assured Trump as President of the Ukraine all the investigations will be done openly and candidly. That I can assure you.

Trump says Good, because I heard you had a Prosecutor who was very good, and he was shut down and that was really unfair. Trump tells Zelensky Giuliani a very good man highly respected and former Mayor of New York City. Trump tells Zelensky he would like Giuliani and with the Attorney General to call Zelensky. Rudy a very capable guy whose know what’s going on. If you could speak with him great. Trump tells Zelensky the Ambassador to the Ukraine the women was bad news dealing with bad people in the Ukraine that’s what I want you to know. The other thing, there a lot of talk about Biden son, and Biden stopped the prosecution, and a lot of people want to find out about that, so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden going around bragging that he stopped the prosecution, so if you can look into it …Its sounds horrible to me.

Zelensky tells Trump he knows about the Prosecutor and understands and is knowledgeable. Tell Trump the next Prosecutor will be 100% his person and will start in September. Zelensky says the new Prosecutor will look into specially the company that you mentioned in this issue. Zelensky said the issue of the investigation is actually the issue of making sure to restore the honesty, so we will take care of that and will work on the investigation of the case. Zelensky asks Trump if you have additional information that would be helpful that you provide it to us to administer justice in our country. Zelensky said he agreed with Trump assessment of the US Ambassador 100% and that she admired the former President and was on his side. She would accept me as the new President.

Trump says she goings through some things and that he will have Giuliani and the Attorney General give him a call. Last two paragraphs are congratulatory and talk about Zelensky having many Ukrainian friends in the U.S.

After reading and analyzing the testimony of Impeachment witnesses, I found the questioning by Schiff and his house Managers, and the Minority House Republicans members lacking. Especially the questioning of Impeachment witnesses Vindman, Hill and Kent who all claimed to be the duty experts on all things Ukrainian yet when asked as to their basis of their knowledge of allegations of corruption by Mykola Zlochevsky the founder of Burisma, Vindman and Hill said they had little to any knowledge of allegations of corruption by Zlochevsky and Burisma and both said their knowledge came from reading what was reported in open-source media reporting. Kent testified he never met Zlochevsky and stated Burisma was a legit company that uses political strings. Kent stated he was told by those within the Intelligence Community there was no investigations of Burisma for corruption by the Ukrainian government.

What stood out from all three testimonies was that Vindman, Hill, and Kent stressed their expertise as duty experts on all things Ukraine. However, in their testimonies, their lack of depth knowledge of the Ukrainian Rule of Law issues of the history and level of Ukrainian governmental corruption of the threat that corruption posed to the solvency of the Ukrainian nation needed to be improved.

Their basis of knowledge of allegations of corruption by Mykola Zlochevsky, the founder of Burisma, came from open-source media reporting. Their testimonies reflected they weren't concerned about crime being a National Security issue. Still, the perception of the Ukrainians investigated the allegations of Ukrainian election interference, Biden and his son association with Burisma that would somehow reflect poorly on the Ukrainians and be seen by members of U.S. Congress as the Ukrainians involving themselves in U.S. domestic matters because Hunter was on the board of Burisma, their fears that the Ukrainian would lose bipartisan funding support in Congress.

The concerns of Vindman, Hill, and Kent don't pass the smell test, as Americans in foreign countries are investigated all over the world daily by the host government for various reasons. However, in this particular case, if the name of the American is Hunter Biden's son of the President, the Ukrainians are precluded from investigating any allegations of corrupt business practices or influence. Still, there are no restrictions if the name is Manfort or any other American.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman (Ret.) Role in the Impeachment Process

Vindman presented a opening statement saying, “I want the Committees to know I am not the whistleblower who brought this issue to the CIA and the Committees’ attention. I do not know who the whistleblower is, and I would not feel comfortable to speculate as to the identity of the whistleblower.”

On July 10, 2019, Oleksandr Danylyuk, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council for Ukraine, visited Washington, D.C. for a meeting with National Security Advisor Bolton. Ambassadors Volker and Sondland also attended, along with Energy Secretary Rick Perry. The meeting proceeded well until the Ukrainians broached the subject of a meeting between the two presidents. The Ukrainians saw this meeting as critically important in order to solidify the support of their most important international partner. Amb. Sondland started to speak about Ukraine delivering specific investigations in order to secure the meeting with the President, at which time Ambassador Bolton cut the meeting short.

Following this meeting, there was a scheduled debriefing during which Amb. Sondland emphasized the importance that Ukraine deliver the investigations into the 2016 election, the Bidens, and Burisma. I stated to Amb. Sondland that his statements were inappropriate, that the request to investigate Biden and his son had nothing to do with national security, and that such investigations were not something the NSC was going to get involved in or push. Dr. Hill then entered the room and asserted to Amb. Sondland that his statements were inappropriate. Following the debriefing meeting, I reported my concerns to the NSC’s lead counsel. Dr. Hill also reported the incident to the NSC’s lead counsel. [Note: Vindman in his testimony recanted that Amb. Sondland mentioned the words Bidens and Burisma only remember him saying investigations. Vindman assumed investigations meant Bidens and Burisma.]

“I was concerned by the call. I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen and I was worried about the U.S. implications to the U.S. government’s support of the Ukraine.” I was worried about the implications of the U.S. government support of the Ukraine. I realized that if Ukraine pursued an investigation into Biden and Burisma it would be interrupted as partisan play which would undoubtably be result in Ukraine losing bipartisan support it has thus maintain. This would all undermine U.S. National Security. Following the call, I reported my concerns to NSC legal counsel (John Eisenberg).

When you read the transcript of the call between Trump and Zelensky asking Zelensky if his AG can call him or his people with former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani who served as the U.S Attorney for the Southern District of New York and is well known for successfully prosecuting the Mafia bosses in New York how that inappropriate when it’s a Law Enforcement issue. Giuliani taught the Prosecutors in DOJ and the FBI how to use the new RICO statutes in prosecuting organized crime organizations and would be an asset to assisting the Ukrainian government in their investigation to investigative the allegations of a DNC operative conspiring with Ukrainians to interfere in the 2016 Election.

VINDMAN OVERT ACT OF TRYING TO ADD THE WORD DEMAND TO THE TRANSCRPIT

When you read the transcript of the call between Trump and Zelensky nowhere is there the word “demand” mentioned in fact Trump makes it clear to Zelensky he is asking him to do a favor for the U.S. (not him) after the two-year investigation by SC Mueller clearing Trump of any Trump Russian collusion.

Vindman told investigators and testified under oath he tried to change the White House’s rough transcript of the call by filling in at least one of the omitted words, “Burisma,” a reference to the company linked to Biden and his son, according to people familiar with his testimony. But Vindman was unsuccessful.

Vindman's Congressional testimony established that he was the source for the allegation listed in the Intelligence Community Inspector General complaint filed by a secondhand witness, as the allegations in the complaint matched Vindman's concerns. Vindman testified he disclosed Trump's Classified Presidential conversation with National Security Chief Counsel John Eisenberg, Finoa Hill, his brother Eugene Vindman, Chief of Ethics for the NSC, George Kent, Department of State, and a small number of associates. Vindman said they were within the IC and NSC that Vindman claimed they all needed to know about Trump's July 25, 2019, Classified phone call with President Trump.

Vindman, in his testimony and prepared statement, stressed he followed the Chain of Command. Morrison had replaced Hill as his immediate Superior in his Chain of Command, yet Vindman testified he never spoke with Morrison about his concerns with the call.

Vindman told the Ukrainians it was not in their best interests to get involved in a U.S. domestic matter.

Vindman, the key witness in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, would not reveal who the anonymous "whistleblower" was in his Congressional testimony. Schiff and Vindman's Lawyer were using the Whistleblower Act 1998 to hide the identity of the Whistleblower, claiming the whistleblower identity was protected.

[Note: According to The Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act (ICWPA) of 1998 bans retaliation against federal employees for blowing the whistle on perceived wrongdoing and requires the inspector general to keep confidential the Whistleblower's name, but it does not prohibit anyone from actually identifying a whistleblower. For example, exposing an individual's name could be interpreted as witness retaliation and an act of obstruction if it is related to a congressional investigation, thus constituting it as criminal. But, generally speaking, divulging the name of a whistleblower does not constitute a crime.]

Having worked as an Inspector for DEA Office of Professional Responsibility for over six years, one of the first things an investigator does when a complaint is filed alleging misconduct or criminality is to determine the intent and knowledge of the complainant to determine the sources knowledge of the information is it firsthand, second hand, rumors or innuendos.

ACTIONS OR LACK THEREOF DUE DILIGENCE BY INSPECTOR GENERAL MICHAEL ATKINSON

Why IG Michael Atkinson allowed secondhand information for submission of an IG complaint on a serious allegation on the POTUS to be the thrust of the IG complaint when the firsthand witness Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Alexander Vindman, who was the Director for European Affairs for the United States National Security Council (NSC) was available to be interviewed is beyond explanation. On a severe allegation against the President of the United States IG Atkinson, he had a duty to talk with LTC Vindman and interview him why Vindman perceived that the President committed a crime. Instead, the American public was subjected to an absolute shit show by the House Democrat managers putting on the first Stalinist hearing in U.S. history based upon the perceptions of Vindman, Ciaramella, and Hill, three persons who had animus toward Trump.

Atkinson's decision to forward the complaint led to the first Impeachment trial of President Trump. IG Michael Atkinson needs to be asked the question: Why he didn't do any due diligence inquiries by checking with State Department, FBI, and DOJ at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to determine if the July 2019 call to Zelensky was legitimate before he referred this matter to DOJ and Congress? [Note: For if he had done his due diligence, he would have found out that President Trump had justifiable National Security concerns to call Zelensky in asking them to conduct corruption investigations into the allegations of Bribery on behalf of the Vice President's son Hunter involvement with a Burisma, there would have never been an Impeachment Trial?

LET’S TAKE A CLOSER LOOK AT THE THREE AMIGOS VINDMAN, HILL AND CIARAMELLA

What stands out is that the complainant (suspected whistleblower Ciaramella) heard the second hand of a Classified Presidential Conversation between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky from several Officials at the Whitehouse however the allegations in the complaint match the concerns of Vindman.

LTC Vindman's congressional testimony he stated he did not know who the Whistleblower was. However, if you compare Vindmans’s concerns in his Congressional testimony with the allegations listed in the Whistleblower complaint you will see the same verbiage used. With the only difference being Vindman saying what President Trump said on the call was inappropriate and wrong and Whistleblower accusing Trump of a crime.

Transcripts of Trump's phone call were released and showed Trump asked for Ukraine's help in investigating whether there was any Ukrainian involvement in the 2016 election and a matter related to Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Trump urged Zelensky to speak with his attorney Rudy Giuliani and Attorney General William Barr, although the Justice Department denies Barr ever talked to Trump about it.

Comparison of the Whistleblower Complaint Verbiage with that of Vindman’s concerns of his sworn testimony:

Whistleblower stated he heard from several White house officials who informed him of the contents of the July 25, 2019, call.]

Whistleblower Allegation

Namely, he sought to pressure the Ukrainian leader to take actions to help the President's 2020 reelection bid. According to the White House officials who had direct knowledge of the call, the President pressured Mr. Zelenskyy to, inter alia:

Page 57-58 Vindman transcript

Question: But you did understand that these investigations that the President was asking for may be for his own political benefit?

Vindman Answer: Yes

Whistleblower Allegation

Initiate or continue an investigation into the activities of former Vice President Joseph Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Vindman transcript

Vindman Answer: I was concerned about the call. I realized that if the Ukraine pursued an investigation into the Bidens and Burisma, it would likely be interpreted as a partisan play which undoubtably result in Ukraine losing bipartisan support has thus far maintained This would all undermine U.S. National Security. Following the call I reported my concerns to NSC Legal Counsel.

Assist in purportedly uncovering that allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election originated in Ukraine, with a specific request that the Ukrainian leader locate and turn over servers used by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and examined by the U.S. cyber security firm Crowdstrike, which initially reported that Russian hackers had penetrated the DNC's networks in 2016; and

Meet or speak with two people the President named explicitly as his personal envoys on these matters, Mr. Giuliani and Attorney General Barr, to whom the President referred multiple times in tandem.

Page 98 Testimony from Vindman

Question What exactly did you communicate to Eisenberg that you thought was wrong about the call?

Vindman an Answer I mean, I went through the content of the—-through my notes without having the full transcript. I went through the transcript

Question Right

Vindman Answer: And you Know, the parts that were particularly troubling was the reference to conducting an investigation. The reference to having Zelensky speak to Mr. Giuliani and the Attorney General to, again conduct an investigation that didn’t exist.

Here Vindman response that I believe summarizes this whole debacle showing his disdain for Presidential authority and his arrogance.

Question: You aware of any of the five (other persons who listened in on the call) who went to the Counsel and shared their concerns or any concerns they might have had about the matter?

Vindman Answer: I would answer it this way I would say, first of all, I’m the Director for Ukraine. I’m responsible for Ukraine. I’m the most knowledgeable. I the authority for Ukraine for the National Security Council and the White House. I understand all the nuances, the context and so forth surrounding these issues. I, on my judgement went --I expressed my concerns within the chain of command which I think to me, as a Military Officer is completely appropriate. [Note: None of the five people had any concerns or spoke with the NSC Counsel.]

The question is why did LTC Vindman think he had the authority to disclose a Classified Presidential Conversation to the alleged whistleblower Ciaramella, his brother, and others in the IC who were not identified and why did they have a need to know? The only logical conclusion or inference one could conclude is Vindman contacted other persons so he could get a consensus among those who agreed with his analysis because in his mind he was right. If Vindman felt so strongly that he believed Trump was wrong or violated the law, why didn’t he report the information to Intelligence Community IG Atkinson and file the complaint instead of speaking with others persons who had no need to know?

This raises serious issues as to the veracity and intent of the whistleblower (identified from media reporting as Eric Ciaramella) from secondhand information in the IG complaint accusing Trump of a crime of withholding aide from the Ukraine for political purposes.

It also calls into questions the actions of the IG himself in how he arrived at the conclusion that the Whistleblower information met the elements of a crime.

FIONA HILL

Hill, during her testimony, stated she worked at a think tank, the Brooking Institute. Hill admitted she knew Christoper Steele and had worked with him on a Professional Basis. She said that in her expertise on Russia that is knowing Steele that, in her opinion, the Russians had penetrated Steele's sources and that the Dossier was a product of Russian disinformation.

Here are the facts Hill and Danchenko worked for Brooking Institute, a Democratic Party think tank, and Fiona Hill (main witness in the Trump impeachment trial and friend of Steele) introduced Danchenko to Steele. Additionally, Hill's former boss at the Brooking Institute, Director Talbott, was one of the recipients of the second Trump dossier who later promoted the Steele dossier. The associations are evidence confirming a conspiracy of co-conspirator operatives using the Dossier to defraud the U.S. and destroy Trump at all costs, as laid out in Durham's indictment of Danchenko.

July 27, 2016, Fiona Hill published an article in Vox titled "3 reasons Russia's Vladimir Putin might want to interfere in the U.S. Presidential Elections, where she concluded Putin wanted a weak Presidency by supporting Candidate Trump. The timing in the article is stunning as Hillary Clinton and her campaign, along with the media, accused Putin of encouraging Russian Intelligence to hack the DNC and turn over the emails to WikiLeaks as a broader scheme to elect Trump as President. Moreover, it is the same period the CIA/FBI learned that the Steele dossier was DNC disinformation and that the Russians had learned of Hillary Clinton and the DNC's plan to taint Trump with colluding with the Russians to cover up Hillary's email scandal.

Durham court filings and media reports conveyed the roles of two Democratic party-political operatives, "fixers" who had long ties to the Clintons, Cody Shearer, and Charles Dolan, as part of the Brooking Institute, a Democratic party think tank. Durham filings told how Shearer and Dolan manufactured disinformation of Trump-Russian collusion and conspired with the Brooking Institute to disseminate the false narrative to the State Department, media, and other Federal agencies to defraud and deceive the American public.

CIARAMELLA

Politico detailed the collusion between Ciaramella’s DNC operative pal and Ukraine in a lengthy report by Kenneth Vogel, now with the New York Times, and David Stern, who resides in Kiev. “Ukrainian government officials tried to help Hillary Clinton and undermine Trump by publicly questioning his fitness for office,” they write. “They also disseminated documents implicating a top Trump aide in corruption and suggested they were investigating the matter, only to back away after the election. And they helped Clinton’s allies research damaging information on Trump and his advisers, a Politico investigation found.” Yet Politico’s investigation found evidence of Ukrainian government involvement in the race that appears to strain diplomatic protocol dictating that governments refrain from engaging in one another’s elections.

A Ukrainian-American operative who was consulting for the Democratic National Committee met with top officials in the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington in an effort to expose ties between Trump, top campaign aide Paul Manafort and Russia, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation.

Summer of 2017, Mike Cernovich wrote in an article that Medium.com later removed that “Ciaramella helped draft Susan Rice’s anti-Trump talking points before the Inauguration.” Cernovich described him (as “the main force pushing Trump-Russia conspiracy theories.” Cernovich reported:

33-year-old Ciaramella is a registered Democrat, worked for Obama, worked for Biden, worked for CIA Director John Brennan, he’s a vocal critic of Trump and he helped initiate the ‘Russia collusion’ hoax investigation!

In fall of 2016 as Obama’s director for Ukraine on the NSC, Ciaramella was the main force pushing Trump-Russia conspiracy theories.

Journalist Mike Cernovich exposed Ciaramella back in 2017 in an article claiming that Ciaramella wanted to “sabotage” President Donald Trump. Cernovich was documenting meetings and lunches that Ciaramella was having with high-ranking officials at the DNC — including Alexandra Chalupa and the NSA. And oh yes. Said to be one of Ciaramella’s “closest allies” while at the Obama National Security Council is one Sean Misko. And where is Misko now? Working for … Congressman Adam Schiff.

Paul Sperry notes that Ciaramella circumvented his chain of command in telling another agency of a meeting between Trump and Russians in the Oval Office a day after James Comey’s firing. This email, referenced in the Mueller report, effectively launched a “Putin fired Comey” narrative depicting the president of the United States as a marionette controlled by the Kremlin.

“And Ciaramella worked with a Democratic National Committee operative who dug up dirt on the Trump campaign during the 2016 election,” Sperry reports, “inviting her into the White House for meetings, former White House colleagues said. The operative, Alexandra Chalupa, a Ukrainian-American who supported Hillary Clinton, led an effort to link the Republican campaign to the Russian government. ‘He knows her. He had her in the White House,’ said one former co-worker, who requested anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter.”

In October 2016, Ciaramella was the guest of Vice President Joe Biden at a lunch to honor the prime minister of Italy.

One thing they all have in common by their actions proves a pattern of conspiracy as they joined the conspiracy as part of the Resistance movement within the Federal government after the election of President Trump in 2016 just like those in the FBI and the DOJ:

Formation of the Resistance movement within the Federal government by Obama and his ilk prior to leaving office with the goal to destroy Trump Presidency 7 [Note: Renown liberal reporter Glen Greenwald's in his sub stack articles warned the nation of how Obama and his administration weaponized the government and predicted the two-tier justice system and corruption within the Federal Bureaucracy.]

Organizers of this Machiavellian-designed Conspiracy plan used the lies and fear technique to convince over half the nation that Trump, and his team members colluded with the Russians. Their most tremendous success was using these big lies and fear strategies in stereotyping Trump, his supporters, the MAGA movement, and Republicans as the targets of their hatred by accusing them of what they are doing destroying the nation.

Conspirators used the Lavrentiy Beria modus operandi, "Show me the man, and I'll show you the crime." Beria was the longest-serving secret police chief and Deputy Premier under Stalin. Beria targeted "the man" first, then proceeded to find or fabricate the crime as illustrated by overt acts of the First Impeachment and Second Impeachment trials of Trump and recent indictments of Trump.

The Conspiratorial agreement itself does not have to be formal and is legally sufficient that there be some concert of action (overt act) in which the parties are working together with some standard design and purpose of understanding. A tacit knowledge of the goal is sufficient. Each party to the Russian hoax conspiracy is not required to know the number or identity of all the other conspirators or the details of the Conspiracy,

The bottom line, all that is necessary is that each conspirator knows that the enterprise has a broader scope for its success and organization than disclosed by each conspirator’s participation in the Conspiracy. Conspiracy, codified in Federal law, is a recognition of a combination of people getting together to commit a specific crime, as illustrated in the Russian hoax conspiracy to interfere in two POTUS elections to deceive the public into destroying former President Trump and those who support him.

The bottom line is that the American public has been bamboozled by the Obama and Biden administrations, the media, big tech, the DOJ, the FBI, the State Department where lying has replaced a search for the truth where those who spread the lies feel they’re justified believing the ideology their patriots saving the country from Donald Trump when the truth is there traitors violating their oath of office in following the Constitution and the law.

