The Rule of Law - Corruption - National Security

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3m

Let’s get one thing straight: jury nullification is not a bug in the system—it’s a feature of liberty. American jurors have the absolute moral right to vote their conscience when the government overreaches. That principle predates the Constitution and helped ignite the American Revolution. But the woke-bot activist machine is trying to twist that noble tradition into something ugly. Instead of independent citizens judging a case, they want ideological operatives planted on juries to deliver predetermined political outcomes. That’s not conscience—that’s infiltration. Real nullification protects liberty. Weaponized nullification rigs the game. And after years of lawfare against Donald Trump, Americans know exactly how that movie ends.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Seaman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture