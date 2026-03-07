Organized jury nullification training, such as the sessions promoted by the Minneapolis activist group Defend612, poses a serious threat to the fairness and impartiality of America’s jury system. When groups actively teach people how to get on juries and then ignore the law to acquit defendants—especially in politically charged cases—it risks turning juries from neutral factfinders into tools for activism. This undermines the core promise of equal justice under the law, erodes public trust in trials, and opens the door to selective enforcement where outcomes depend on ideology rather than evidence. If unchecked, it could weaken the constitutional right to a fair trial and destabilize the entire justice system.

Here’s a simple breakdown of the key facts and why these matters:

What is jury nullification? It’s when jurors vote to acquit someone even if they believe the person broke the law—often because they disagree with the law itself or how it’s being applied.

What Defend612 is doing: This anti-ICE activist group is openly hosting virtual “Jury Nullification” trainings (e.g., “The People’s Pardon or Jury Nullification”) to teach people about the tactic, its history, and how to use it today framed as resisting “authoritarian overreach” and protecting “local heroes” from prosecution.

How the training works in practice: Participants learn jury nullification as a way to shield activists from charges in cases like assaults on immigration officers, with some reports suggesting instructions to act neutral or lie during jury selection (voir dire) to get seated on relevant juries.

Why training jurors to nullify is illegal/problematic: Jury nullification itself is a power jurors have (they can’t be punished for a not-guilty verdict), but organizing training to systematically obstruct justice—especially by encouraging lies to the court during voir dire to get on a jury and then ignore evidence/instructions—is highly improper and can cross into jury tampering or obstruction of justice under federal laws like 18 U.S.C. § 1503 (influencing jurors corruptly or impeding justice) and § 1512 (tampering via corrupt persuasion or misleading conduct). Courts view juries as impartial; deliberately rigging them with pre-set agendas to nullify in specific cases equates to interference similar to bribery or intimidation, and direct attempts to influence jurors in pending cases have led to tampering charges.

Why this is an overt act in the Ft. Pierce, Florida Grand Jury investigation: The ongoing grand jury in Fort Pierce (Southern District of Florida) is probing an alleged long-running “grand conspiracy” or “lawfare” pattern from the Obama-Biden era—described by AG Pam Bondi as election-meddling, weaponization of government, and civil rights violations against conservatives/Trump. Jury nullification training fits as an overt act because it demonstrates a coordinated modus operandi of interfering in the justice system (e.g., manufacturing/subverting cases, hiding evidence, rigging outcomes) to protect allies and target opponents—mirroring tactics like election interference in multiple presidential cycles (2016 Russia probe, 2020 challenges, etc.).

Seditious Six grand jury failure as a parallel overt act to consolidate: In February 2026, a Washington, D.C. federal grand jury unanimously refused to indict the “Seditious Six” Democratic lawmakers (Sens. Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly, Reps. Jason Crow, Chris Deluzio, Maggie Goodlander, and Chrissy Houlahan) over their video urging military/intelligence personnel to refuse illegal orders—despite aggressive pursuit by Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro. This rare “no true bill” rejection (exceedingly uncommon under the low probable cause threshold) highlights grand jury resistance to perceived political overreach or lawfare; it should be consolidated into the Ft. Pierce probe as an overt act showing the same pattern of justice-system interference, where citizens reject attempts to weaponize prosecutions against political opponents, further proving the overarching conspiracy of selective enforcement, jury/electoral manipulation across three presidential elections, and systemic subversion of constitutional processes.

Why the Ft. Pierce Grand Jury must investigate funders of these groups as overt acts: Funders behind groups like Free DC (via its “Juror Information Project”) and Defend612—such as George Soros-linked Open Society Foundations (providing millions to parent orgs like Community Change, e.g., $12.6 million from 2020–2023), Arabella Advisors (~$5.6 million), Tides Foundation (~$1.9 million), and others—enable these trainings through substantial grants for “civil rights/social action.” This financial support acts as an overt act in furtherance of the overarching lawfare conspiracy, as it sustains coordinated efforts to subvert impartial justice by promoting nullification in politically sensitive cases, mirroring broader tactics of election interference, evidence suppression, and rigged outcomes across three presidential cycles; probing these ties could reveal intent to weaponize the justice system against opponents, proving a pattern of systemic interference and allowing prosecutors to overcome statutes of limitations in Bondi’s “ten-year stain” investigation.

Broader lawfare modus operandi & pattern of conspiracy: This tactic shows a consistent strategy by alleged conspirators to undermine impartial justice: fabricate charges against political foes (e.g., Trump cases), suppress exculpatory evidence, interfere in elections across three cycles, and now rig juries through activist training to nullify enforcement in ideologically opposed prosecutions—proving an overarching conspiracy to subvert constitutional processes and the rule of law.

In short, while jury nullification has historical roots in resisting truly tyrannical laws, organized training to weaponize it in routine cases threatens the bedrock of our democracy: impartial juries applying the law equally to everyone. This isn’t just activism—it’s a direct challenge to the rule of law that every American relies on for protection and fairness, and it strengthens the case for inclusion in the Ft. Pierce probe in establishing a pattern of conspiracy as part of a larger pattern of systemic election interference.

References and Citations