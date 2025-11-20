Why Starting at the Origins Matters

It Separates Fact from Narrative Spin Much of the public debate became a choose-your-own-adventure:

Left-leaning view: Legitimate counterintelligence probe into real Russian interference + suspicious Trump-Russia contacts.

Right-leaning view: Politicized witch hunt built on Clinton-funded disinformation (Steele dossier) and FBI overreach. Going back to July 2016 (Papadopoulos tip) debunks the claim that “the dossier started everything” while highlighting how thin the initial evidence was and how quickly the probe escalated.

Exposes Institutional Failures and Confirmation Bias Durham (and Horowitz) documented how the FBI:

Treated Trump-related intelligence with urgency but was slower/cautious with Clinton-related tips (e.g., unverified Russian intelligence claiming a Clinton “plan” to tie Trump to Russia).

Relied heavily on uncorroborated Steele material for FISA warrants while omitting exculpatory details. This fuels legitimate concerns about politicization and weaponization of intelligence agencies, regardless of party in power.

Reveals Media and Political Amplification, the dossier’s most explosive claims (largely debunked) dominated headlines for years, creating a feedback loop: leaks → sensational coverage → public pressure → more investigation. Understanding origins shows how opposition research became “intelligence” and then front-page news, eroding trust in both media and institutions.

Prevents Recurrence and Protects Democratic Norms Russia Gate damaged:

Public faith in the FBI/DOJ (polls show lasting partisan divide).

U.S.–Russia relations at a critical time.

The presidency (impeachment #1 stemmed partly from the probe’s fallout). If similar raw tips or opposition research trigger massive investigations again, it risks weaponizing intelligence against political opponents. Starting at the origins highlights the need for stricter predication standards, better handling of politically charged intel, and skepticism toward anonymous leaks.

Contextualizes the “Hoax” vs. “Real Threat” Divide Russia interfered (fact). No criminal collusion was proven (fact). The investigation had real flaws and biases in execution (Durham’s core finding). Skipping origins lets partisans cherry-pick either “total vindication” or “Putin helped Trump and got away with it.”

In short, the origins are where evidence meets agenda. Ignoring them turns a complex counterintelligence and Law Enforcement failures (with elements of both legitimate concern and overreach) into pure partisan mythology. Examining them honestly is the only way to learn the real lessons—and ensure intelligence agencies serve the country, not factions and are never weaponized and politicalization by corrupt officials against the American people.

Why Investigating the Origins of “Russia Gate” Must Be the Priority for Any Florida Investigative Grand Jury

Core Thesis

Unraveling the alleged decade-long conspiracy behind “Russia Gate” (the narrative of Trump-Russia collusion in 2016) requires starting at its origins rather than accepting media or official summaries. Evidence to date establishes a prima facie case for a continuing criminal enterprise involving sedition (18 U.S.C. § 2384), racketeering (18 U.S.C. § 1961–1968), and predicate acts under §§ 371 (conspiracy to defraud the U.S.), 241 (conspiracy against rights), and 242 (deprivation of rights under color of law). The classification system was allegedly weaponized to blame Russia while concealing domestic/Five Eyes involvement, potentially escalating charges to treason if foreign intelligence coordination compromised U.S. national security.

Prioritizing origins is essential because:

It determines whether Russia was genuinely involved or scapegoated to mask a fabricated hoax.

Affirmative answers to key origin questions would reframe the probe from domestic misconduct to transnational election interference and betrayal of U.S. sovereignty.

Failing to resolve these first risks building on flawed assumptions, perpetuating a false narrative that undermined a presidency and public trust.

Six Critical Origin Questions to Investigate First (With Key Evidence & Implications)

Was Igor Danchenko (Steele dossier primary sub-source) a Russian Intelligence Service (RIS) asset? Durham could not conclusively determine; prior FBI counterintelligence probe (2009–2011) suspected RIS ties but closed; Danchenko later became paid FBI CHS (2017–2020). FBI handlers viewed him as valuable but raised RIS concerns. Resolves if Russia fed disinformation into dossier/FISA warrants or if IC fabricated Russian involvement. If the answer is No: Exposes IC hoax using classification to deceive public. If answer is Yes: Indicates national security breach by Obama-era officials. Was Joseph Mifsud a Five Eyes/Western asset or Russian agent? Mueller portrayed as Russian-linked; claims (via lawyer/tape) he was Western asset tasked against Trump team. Durham/Barr obtained Mifsud’s phones and heard taped deposition claiming Western ties. Clarifies if Papadopoulos “Russian dirt” tip was genuine RIS op or FBI/CIA/Five Eyes entrapment. If is the answer | Yes (Western): Proves foreign intelligence (Five Eyes) election interference and entrapment of Trump associates. Did Mueller/Durham ignore Clinton/DNC Russian contacts while pursuing Trump? Charles Dolan (Clinton ally) fed dossier info; ties to Russians (e.g., Galkina). Byrne claims Butina used in 2015 FBI “honeypot” vs. GOP candidates (involving Strzok). Tests selective prosecution: Clinton/DNC had documented Russian interactions (e.g., Dolan as registered Russian agent at times). If the answer is Yes: Pattern of “fit the crime to the man” using Russians to fabricate hoax; potential FBI entrapment. Did Five Eyes interfere in 2016 election (e.g., via GCHQ to CIA)? GCHQ (Hannigan) shared material with Brennan (summer 2016) on alleged Trump-Russia links; early probes on Carter Page (April 2016). Reports of Brennan task forces targeting Trump team. Establishes if Western foreign allies originated hoax or assisted FBI entrapment. If the answer is| Yes: Direct foreign election interference; violates U.S. sovereignty. Did GCHQ alert Brennan to a Clinton/DNC plan to falsely tie Trump to Russia, then pivot to targeting Trump? Brennan notes reference “Clinton Plan” intel (late July 2016); alleged secret WH meetings (Rice-chaired) post-Hannigan material shifted focus from Clinton to Trump. Explains why probe targeted Trump despite intel on Clinton scheme. If the answers is Yes: Obama officials (incl. Obama/Biden) knowingly pursued false narrative over Clinton plot; potential cover-up of disinformation campaign. Did Obama/administration officials coordinate with Russia or foreign entities to undermine Trump? No direct evidence found in Durham/Mueller; Obama admin responded to confirmed Russian hacks/disinformation favoring Trump. Final arbiter: Domestic political hoax vs. national security response? If the answer is| Yes: Escalates to treason; compromises U.S. to achieve the Obama, Hillary, Biden and DNC Machiavellian plan of a “Marxist transformation” goal alleged in memo.

Strategic Recommendation

Subpoena NSA/FBI records on Danchenko/Mifsud communications; interview Byrne, handlers, and surviving principals (e.g., Rice, Clapper).

Analyze Mifsud phones (in DOJ possession) and Hannigan-Brennan exchanges.

Resolve these before broader predicate acts—answers will dictate scope (sedition vs. treason) and expose classification abuse as concealment tool.

Resolving origins first ensures the investigation pursues truth, not narrative, restoring public faith and holding accountable those who allegedly betrayed it in the “Crime of the Century.”

