The Rule of Law - Corruption - National Security

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
11h

Strip away the rhetoric, and this is the last off-ramp before institutional collapse. If a decade-long conspiracy using the DOJ, FBI, intelligence agencies, media, and Big Tech to frame a sitting president goes unpunished, then “no one is above the law” is dead letter poetry. Lawfare becomes governance. Dissent becomes criminal. Trust evaporates. What happens in 2026 isn’t about settling scores—it’s about restoring the legitimacy of the system itself. Either prosecutors follow the evidence wherever it leads, or Americans accept that justice is selective, partisan, and transactional. A republic can survive mistakes. It cannot survive a justice system that refuses accountability.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
john herzog's avatar
john herzog
17h

You’ve got to hope they take it serious and get these treasonous members of our government behind bars or worse. The thing that scares me is the fact that we have the January 6 pipe bomber who magically turned into a skinny black autistic dude. Proving that the capital police were in on it at 98% due to gate analysis of a female with a prior orthopedic injury and a size 7 shoes. The same person started the stampede with percussion grenades and her video for several minutes also rock solid.Can’t they put the Epstein thing to bed so people got blackmail we might be able to look beyond it. This gives the Democrats continuous ammo to explain to stupid people who could vote as well as us. Lastly, Charlie Kirk the story does not add up at all. They’ve got to come clean if these issues cannot be taken care of I fear the Democrats tyranny ability to cheat and lie through both sides of their mouth will impact the midterms hugely. Godspeed for what you’re doing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Seaman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture