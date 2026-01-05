The Constitution is the nation’s fundamental law. Our legal foundation is founded upon the Rule of Law, equal justice under the Law, that no one is above the Law, and that every person is subject to the Law, versus those under an oligarchy, monarchy, or dictatorship where the rulers are above the Law.

The real threat to our democracy is the Obama and Biden administrations, the Democrat party with a complicit media violating the Rule of Law by using the state’s political power in weaponizing the Department of Justice (DOJ) the Federal Bureau of investigation (FBI) and the Intelligence Community (IC) in criminalizing political differences of those who oppose their radical agenda.

Today the country is divided along partisan and ideological lines promoted by the “Hollywood cancel culture,” the media, the Left, and Democrats’ fixation on all things Trump, where 93% of all media reports are negative, false, or attributed to anonymous unverified sources.

Today there is a convergence of government (Obama and Biden Administration), the Democrat party, media, and big tech in a ten-year Machiavellian ongoing corruption conspiracy to change America from its founding principles and values as established by the Constitution based upon individual freedom to that of a Leninist where conformity and the authoritarian tyrannical government become the norm by suppressing and censoring free speech in the public forum.

On January 12, 2026, the most significant criminal investigation ever conducted by the DOJ and the FBI gets underway in Ft. Pierce, Florida when a Grand Jury convenes to investigate and hears evidence of a single, continuous criminal enterprise—2016 to 2025—at the highest levels of government-designed to frame Donald Trump as a Russian asset, nullify three Presidential elections, and drag the United States into a Marxist future.

Attorney General (AG) Pam Bondi confirmed the significant of the Grand Jury investigation into the origin of Russia-Obama-Gate in a December 2025 interview by Just the News wherein Bond stated:

· “This is a ten-year stain on the country committed by high-ranking officials against the American people.”

· Bondi asks DOJ prosecutors to investigate the Obama-Biden era of lawfare as an ongoing election-meddling conspiracy that protected Democrats from criminal investigation and infringed the civil rights of Republicans like President Donald Trump and his supporters.

· Bondi said that evidence laid the predicate for a conspiracy case and illustrates that the FBI shielded political figures like Hunter Biden and Hillary Clinton while pursuing conservatives for their beliefs, using legal process and operations that were excessive, instead of protecting Americans from public safety threats posed by an open border and violent crime,” she said. “They went so far as to serve search warrants that their own Department and law enforcement officials believed were excessive.”

HISTORY RECURRENCE

THE DEATH OF COMMON SENSE - “The Truth has no defense against a fool determined to believe a lie.” -Mark Twain-

For the last ten years the American people have been lied too by the legacy Media using the 1930s NAZIs “Big Lie Theory,” that had been successfully perfected by NAZI Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels who twisted words into a weapon of mass destruction. Goebbels stated “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.

Hitler promised Germany a return to greatness and a way out of the great depression by playing the fear and the dehumanization card, making the German Jewish population and other undesirables the object of hatred through dehumanization lies by blaming the Jews why Germany lost WWI and suffered economically. Once Hitler gained power, he used the power of the State to promote the “Big Lie” to suppress those who disagreed with his policies by using German Law in Criminalizing the Jews as a threat to the new world order, the Nazi’s Third Reich by eliminating them from society through violence.

How prophetic Goebbels comments turned out to be in predicting what will happen in the future where history repeats itself as both the Obama and Biden administrations, the democrat party with a complicit media successfully implemented the Nazis “Big Lie Theory,” to perfection by conducting a ten-year dehumanizing media campaign in targeting, dehumanizing, and vilifying Trump and his supporters by portraying them as a threat to the nation

Specifically, the Obama and the Biden administration with a complicit media vilified Trump, his family, and his businesses and those who supported Trump the focal point of their hatred. It explains Trump derangement syndrome, but when you ask those on why they hate Trump, they cannot articulate or provide any specific reasons why they hate him other than repeating the propaganda lies said to them by the media or those in the Obama and Biden administrations.

At the height of the media frenzy of the Hillary-DNC Russian-Obama gate hoax, the media spent 55% of their time promoting the fraud by deceiving the American public in believing Trump or members of his team had colluded with the Russians, that Trump was a traitor and an illegitimate president that posed a danger democracy.

The dehumanization conspiracy plan could not have succeeded without those in media publishing false stories after stories of hearsay after hearsay, rumors, innuendos, and unverified information from anonymous sources as facts. The media exposed their complicity in the Conspiracy by abandoning all journalistic standards and ethics in taking direction from the Obama and Biden administrations and the Democrat party.

Goebbels stated, “The lie can be maintained only for such time as the state can shield the people from the political, economic, and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the state to use all its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus, by extension, the truth is the state’s greatest enemy.” The evidence will prove that the Obama and Biden administrations weaponized the DOJ and FBI as a political instrument to repress dissent for the public from seeing the truth by going after those that opposed them in implementing their political agenda by criminalizing political differences using the power of the state in covering up their criminality.

How ironic Goebbels comment “The truth is the greatest enemy of the State,” would become the main theme in unraveling the Russia-Obama gate Conspiracy plan as a pack of lies who used Lawfare to transform and destroy America would become their Achilles heel in allowing DOJ to use the Rule of Law, the Conspiracy statutes to hold the organizers, implementors and funders accountable for the Crime of the Century.

EXPANSION OF THE BIG LIE THEORY

After Trump’s defeat in 2020, Obama and the Biden administrations expanded their Big Lie theory plan to destroy America values by focusing their hated-on America by promoting the Big Lie that America was a racist country founded on racist principles as part of their Conspiracy plan to divide Americans.

After Obama’s 2008 election overwhelming majority of Americans (70 percent) predicted that Obama’s presidency would result in significant improvements in race relations. But that’s not what happened at all. Polls showed that most Americans believed race relations got worse under Obama. Because of Obama’s divisive presidency, race relations reached an all-time low on his watch.

None of the Big Lie Theories would have been of any consequence if not for a complicit media and Big Tech companies conspiring with the government of conducting a deception, disinformation, and suppression campaign to deceive the public in a search for the truth. Instead, the media ignored the biggest corruption scandal in U.S. history, the Hillary-DNC-Obama plan to destroy Trump. Instead, they created this illusion that Trump, MAGA supporters, and republicans are a threat to our democracy with no supporting evidence.

SHADOWS OF SEDITIONS: A DECADE OF DECEPTION UNRAVELED

For ten relentless years, a cabal of entrenched elites—spanning intelligence agencies, media moguls, and political operatives—has orchestrated a sprawling conspiracy to sabotage Donald Trump’s presidency, rig the electoral battlefield, and steer America toward Marxist collectivism. This isn’t hyperbole; it’s the threadbare tapestry of Russia-Obama gate, a fabricated narrative of “collusion” that morphed into a weaponized assault on democracy itself. As the Grand Jury in Ft. Pierce, Florida, convenes to dissect this overarching scheme of election interference, obstruction of justice, and deprivation of civil rights, the public deserves a stark preview: expect revelations that will eclipse Watergate, indicting not just individuals but an entire corrupt ecosystem.

Drawing from exhaustive analyses of declassified documents, whistleblower testimonies, and forensic breakdowns of the hoax’s anatomy, the evidence paints a damning portrait. At its core lies the Steele Dossier—a Clinton-funded fiction peddled by Fusion GPS and laundered through the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane operation. Key players like John Brennan (CIA), James Comey (FBI), and James Clapper (DNI) greenlit surveillance warrants under FISA, knowingly relying on unverified opposition research to spy on Trump’s orbit, including Carter Page and Michael Flynn. This wasn’t mere negligence; it was premeditated: altered emails, buried exculpatory intel, and a media echo chamber amplifying lies from outlets like CNN and The New York Times to manufacture “Russia-Obama gate” hysteria.

The conspiracy’s tendrils extended far beyond 2016. Mueller’s probe, a $40 million farce, yielded zero collusion charges yet paved the way for impeachments, endless leaks, and the 2020 election’s “fortification”—from Big Tech censorship to ballot-harvesting manipulations. Durham’s investigation, while exposing FBI malfeasance in indicting Kevin Clinesmith for document forgery, stopped short of systemic accountability, leaving the swamp unscathed.

Why? Because the architects—President Obama, Hillary Clinton’s campaign, the DNC, and deep-state enablers—weaponized these tools to obstruct Trump’s agenda, deprive millions of their voting rights through disinformation, and erode institutional trust to normalize radical transformation.

In Ft. Pierce, under Florida’s unyielding sunlight laws, jurors will confront this continuum: how Russia-Obama’s architects, unprosecuted, evolved into the January 6 2021 narrative and 2024’s lawfare blitz. Substantiated by IG reports confirming FISA abuses, Sussmann’s acquittal despite lies to the FBI, and Strzok-Page texts revealing anti-Trump bias, the probe promises to name names—from Perkins Coie lawyers to Obama holdovers—and dismantle the Marxist playbook of cultural subversion via “equity” mandates and open borders.

This Grand Jury isn’t theater; it’s reckoning. When indictments drop, expect panic in D.C.—resignations, flipped testimonies, and a public awakening to how close we came to losing the Republic. The evidence demands it: Restore trust, prosecute the plotters, and reclaim America from the ideologues who dared to subvert it. The jury’s verdict will echo through history—liberty’s last stand against the deep state’s long con.

CLOSING COMMENT

Any reasonable person looking at the evidence should logically conclude that the justice system is broken and that both the DOJ and FBI have been weaponized and politicalize for political purposes by the Obama and Biden administrations in using lawfare (Show me the man I will show you the crime) to criminalize those whose oppose their efforts to stay in power, as what occurred in the prosecution of Trump resulting in election interference in three Presidential elections as this “Crime of the Century” did not happen in a vacuum.

