If Trump does not change his position on holding those accountable at the highest levels of government by exposing the biggest sedition plot and breach of national security in U.S. history—the 11-year seditious Obama coup conspiracy to transform America into a Marxist hellhole—to the American people, then all the efforts of those investigating this Crime of the Century will have been in vain.

Trump’s comments that he is not going after Obama, Biden, and Hillary for their roles in the coup out of respect for the Presidency it is insane and weakly submissive, arguably even cowardly, and clearly undermines the Rule of Law (holding everyone accountable) when the declassified evidence documented in DiGenova’s 185-page prosecution roadmap memo shows how Obama and his allies conspired with foreign governments to interfere in the 2016, 2020, and 2024 elections in a seditious coup plot to destroy his Presidency. The job of a president is to protect the national security of the nation and enforce the principle that no one is above the law. Trump’s decision sets a dangerous new standard that presidents and highly connected political figures are above the law. Whether Trump’s decision not to pursue Obama and Biden for political reasons “for the sake of the country” is debatable. However, since 2021 Trump has promised accountability to the American people. The public deserves the truth about the scope and depth of this seditious conspiracy—how our nation’s national security was breached by those at the highest levels of government colluding with foreign governments to destroy a duly elected President by manufacturing evidence (cyber tools tying Trump to Alfa Bank) of the big lie, promoted by the British and Five Eyes intelligence network, that Trump had secret communications with the Russians. That lie was promoted by a complicit media in a well-designed messaging campaign to deceive the American public into believing Trump had committed sedition.

How Trump can defend his decision not to go after Hillary is another matter. First, Hillary was never a President, so including her with Obama and Biden as former Presidents is nonsensical. Second, Hillary played a major role in the coup by concocting the guilt-by-association narrative of the Russian hoax—that Trump committed sedition by colluding with the Russians—as reported in the discredited Steele dossier paid for by Hillary and her campaign. This was done in part to distract public attention from Hillary having classified national security information on her private server. Combining her Big Lie messaging with the parallel messaging campaign by British Intelligence, the Five Eyes network, and the Obama CIA and FBI—that Trump had secret communications with the Russians based on unverified and unfounded Russian SIGINT intercepts—formed the origin of the key element for the crime of conspiracy: the agreement of two or more persons to commit sedition by manufacturing evidence and running a false messaging campaign with foreign entities to destroy a duly elected president across three elections by deceiving the American people.

For the last 11 years, the media and those in government who were part of the conspiracy have ignored, censored, and gone out of their way to discredit those who uncovered the seditious plot to transform America into a Marxist one-party state. By not exposing Hillary’s role and explaining how her Russian hoax plan fit into Obama’s grand design, the original purpose of the SDFL grand jury—to prove the critical element of the 11-year continuous conspiracy—is undermined. Limiting the cases to single-focus prosecutions of figures such as Comey and Brennan creates a statute-of-limitations nightmare and leaves no clear pathway to prove the broader conspiracy. The foundational element remains the collaboration between foreign sources and the Obama CIA and FBI in alleging secret Trump-Russia communications based on unfounded SIGINT intercepts. Obama’s decision not to investigate Hillary for manufacturing evidence to cover up classified information on her server, combined with his direction to Brennan to have Comey open four investigations on Team Trump while knowing those investigations rested on fabricated information, further implicates them all in the conspiracy.

When anonymous sources from within DOJ and the White House provided the New York Times with material for its September 2026 hit-piece article claiming the Attorney General and White House were dissatisfied with the progress of the DiGenova grand jury investigation and expected indictments before the November midterms, that timeline was impossible. DiGenova was asked by Trump in March 2026 to take over as lead prosecutor after the previous lead had wasted three months of grand jury time. It then took four months for DiGenova’s selected members to be cleared; subpoenas were issued and witnesses summoned only in late June or early July. A conspiracy investigation of this magnitude cannot be rushed. The impatience of some political and legal advisors has already backfired: indicting Comey and others in the District of Columbia—where activist judges and jury nullification are common—has allowed the media to portray them as victims of political retribution, with little realistic chance of conviction.

The actions of Main Justice and the White House to attack the personal and professional credibility of every member of the DiGenova prosecution team rank among the most disgraceful assaults on prosecutors involved in one of the most significant criminal grand jury investigations in U.S. history. This raises a blunt question: Why is DOJ thwarting the investigation into the crime of the century and ignoring the probable-cause evidence of sedition and the breech of our nation National Security as laid out in DiGenova’s 185-page prosecution memo?

The New York Times reported that DOJ dismissed and rejected the memo as a viable plan. It is obvious they did not read it carefully.

The document sets out a probable-cause case for sedition and explains why the investigation must begin from its origins as an 11-year continuous conspiracy. Without that approach, the American people will never see the full scope of the roles played by Obama, Biden, Hillary, and the DNC in colluding with foreign entities to destroy a duly elected President. They will also never receive answers to the questions that Special Counsels Mueller and Durham, Inspector General Horowitz, and Senate oversight committees failed to pursue—particularly the role of foreign entities and why Obama directed Brennan to authorize FBI investigations of Trump and his team for sedition when he and his allies knew the underlying allegations were part of a manufactured messaging campaign.

After the New York Times article appeared, DiGenova and the original SDFL prosecution team resigned or were returned to their prior offices because of irreconcilable differences with the Attorney General and Main Justice over how to proceed with the sedition evidence.

Most Americans still have no real understanding of the scope of this seditious conspiracy. It is time for conservative media, legal institutions, and congressional oversight to ask both Trump and Attorney General Blanche why the probable-cause evidence for the most significant crime of the century—sedition and the biggest breach of national security by the highest levels of the U.S. government colluding with foreign governments—is being ignored and not pursued by the SDFL grand jury. That was the original purpose of the investigation: to follow every lead to its proper conclusion and prove the case to the American people and a jury of 12.

Contrast this with how the Obama DOJ went after Trump for two years over the ruse that he had secret communications with the Russians, accusing him of sedition. They fabricated the allegation of sedition as the justification for forming the Mueller prosecution team, which consisted of 19 partisan lawyers who spent $35 million investigating Trump. They turned over every rock and followed every investigative rabbit hole, only to determine there was no evidence that Trump had committed sedition by colluding with the Russians. Years later, the Durham report concluded that the Mueller investigation lacked predication and should never have been opened.

Allegedly, Miller was a strong proponent of accountability for those behind this 11-year conspiracy. Getting his and Trump’s attention is now critical. This is Trump’s last clear opportunity to fulfill his promises of accountability and to counter the coming wave of congressional investigations and lawfare that will recycle the same Russiagate playbook against him and his supporters.

After enduring 11 years of a coordinated campaign to destroy him, his family, and his businesses through false allegations, Trump should recognize that the power of the presidency includes allowing prosecutors to investigate the seditious coup fully and expose the design plan to transform America into a one-party state.

Every commentator who cares about the country should use their platforms to demand answers from Trump, Miller, and Blanche: Why is the national-security evidence of this 11-year coup plan being set aside? Why does no one in power appear to care about the documented breach of national security and the weaponization of government against the citizenry? As Jefferson observed, the people get the government they deserve.

Unless Trump changes course—using the evidence in DiGenova’s roadmap memo, appointing a new lead prosecutor, and allowing the investigation to follow the evidence to its proper conclusion—the American public will never learn the full extent of the corruption used to destroy a presidency. Protecting governmental corruption at the highest levels by covering up the crime of the century defies logic.

If Trump does not see the light, this will go down as the American Greek tragedy: his decision to protect the office of the Presidency out of respect for the office, while ignoring the evidence of sedition and failing to protect national security, will rank as one of his worst decisions. The job of a president is to protect the national security of the nation, not to shield former presidents or a presidential candidate from accountability based on the evidence. Excluding Obama, Biden, and Hillary sends an ominous message that presidents and high-level officials are above the law. Trump’s accusers show no respect for the Presidency as they continue lawfare based on lies. He still has the opportunity to use the conspiracy statutes to expose the design plan and hold them accountable on the evidence—not manufactured narratives. That will not happen without a real investigation. The buck stops with the President. He has one chance to stop this. Let us pray he has the wisdom and courage to save America, because failure is not an option.

The seditious conspiracy continues.

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