The Rule of Law - Corruption - National Security

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
john herzog's avatar
john herzog
21h

An extraordinary piece of work thank you so much. You are a true patriot. I will put this document on par with the bill of rights. We must be sure to force the right decision for scoundrels thieves, and downright sociopaths rule the judicial branch.Allowing them to walk the Comey Leticia jiggy jiggy is paralyzing to one soul and sense of fairness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by John Seaman
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 John Seaman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture