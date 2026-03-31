The Rule of Law - Corruption - National Security

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5h

If even a fraction of this holds up, it’s not politics—it’s systemic abuse of power. Elections are supposed to be decided by voters, not bureaucrats, foreign partners, or intelligence pipelines shaping narratives behind closed doors. The pattern alleged here—manufactured evidence, selective leaks, and buried counterproof—reads like a playbook, not coincidence. And the timing matters: 2016, then again leading into 2020. That’s not random. That’s sustained pressure. The real danger isn’t just what may have happened—it’s whether anyone will be held accountable. Because if this becomes normalized, elections stop being contests. They become operations. And that’s a line a republic doesn’t cross without consequences.

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john herzog's avatar
john herzog
6h

Now what’s gonna happen to the Democrats of course squat. The criminals protect the criminals while they smile lie and steal from us. You’re on your own America. These POS’s breed themselves like Epstein rats

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