CONFIRMED UKRAINIAN ELECTION INTERFERENCE
The Obama-Biden Conspiracy to subvert the 2016 and 2020 elections to impeach Trump.
Executive Summary
This document compiles the key claims and documentary evidence presented in the provided information regarding an alleged overarching conspiracy. It asserts that the Obama administration, elements of the Biden family orbit, the Democratic National Committee (DNC), and Ukrainian officials coordinated to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election by advancing the Russia collusion narrative against Donald Trump. This alleged effort continued through the framing of Trump associates, suppression of exculpatory evidence on Biden-related corruption in Ukraine and culminated in the first impeachment of President Trump in 2019–2020 as a further act to obstruct his presidency and influence the 2020 election. The claims draw on interviews (e.g., Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko, Andrii Telizhenko), leaked audio, State Department emails, court rulings, the Durham Report, and testimony from figures like George Kent and Alexander Vindman. These are presented as a pattern of manufactured evidence, buried investigations, and withheld documents to protect Democratic interests while targeting Trump. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1. January 2016 Obama White House Meetings with Ukrainian Officials
In January 2016, the Obama administration summoned Ukrainian prosecutors and investigators to Washington, D.C., under the pretext of anti-corruption coordination. Participants (including Andrii Telizhenko of the Ukrainian Embassy) reported the true focus was two politically sensitive probes: one involving Joe Biden’s family (Burisma) and another targeting Paul Manafort’s payments from Ukraine’s Russia-backed Party of Regions. Attendees included Obama’s National Security Council, FBI, State Department, and DOJ officials. The meetings allegedly revived a closed 2014 FBI case on Manafort, with DOJ pressing Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) for new evidence. This is cited as early evidence of building the Russia collusion narrative against Trump. 10 11
2. Framing of Paul Manafort: The Ukrainian “Black Ledger”
Ukrainian parliamentarian Serhiy Leshchenko and NABU director Artem Sytnyk allegedly leaked the “Black Ledger” (a purported secret ledger of Party of Regions payments) in August 2016 to damage Trump’s campaign. A Kyiv court later ruled the release interfered in the U.S. election. Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko opened a probe into whether this was done to aid Hillary Clinton. The ledger—central to Senate Intelligence Committee and Mueller investigations—was later deemed fraudulent or unauthenticated by critics. FBI and Mueller lead prosecutor Andrew Weissmann allegedly knew it was unverified yet used it (via an April 2017 AP story) to obtain search warrants, resurrecting the dropped 2014 Manafort case. This tied into the Steele Dossier (fabricated per Durham findings) as dual pillars of the Russia hoax. 12 13
3. Suppression of the Onyshchenko Tapes and Biden-Poroshenko Recordings
Former Ukrainian deputy Oleksandr Onyshchenko provided the FBI with audio tapes implicating Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in corruption, including pressure on Burisma (linked to Hunter Biden). The tapes were allegedly buried by Andrew Weissmann’s DOJ Fraud Section. Leaked Biden-Poroshenko phone calls (February–May 2016 and December 2016) show Biden pressuring Poroshenko to fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin (who was investigating Burisma) in exchange for $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees. Biden later reassured Poroshenko that the FBI would not pursue Onyshchenko. Additional post-election tapes allegedly show Biden trashing the incoming Trump administration, promising to stay engaged in Ukraine, and discussing ways to damage Trump. A December 2016 call references Burisma bribes and Hunter Biden’s role. 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21
4. Biden Family Influence Operation with Burisma
Documentary evidence includes a 2016 FBI-seized “Legal Defense Plan” memo from Boies Schiller Flexner (Hunter Biden’s firm) outlining a pressure campaign via State Department and Congress to drop Ukrainian probes into Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky after Hunter and Devon Archer joined the board. State Department emails (e.g., George Kent’s November 2016 classified email) warned that Hunter Biden’s Burisma role “undercut” U.S. anti-corruption efforts. Hunter arranged meetings (e.g., April 2015 Cafe Milano dinner with Vadym Pozharskyi and others, including Russian billionaire payments). CIA reports (declassified) noted Ukrainian officials’ concerns about Biden family double standards. Shokin was fired despite no corruption charges against him, per Poroshenko’s own recorded statements. 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31
5. Democratic Panic and the First Impeachment as Continuation of the Conspiracy
News reports by John Solomon (citing Lutsenko and Giuliani’s probe into 2016 Ukrainian interference) triggered Democratic efforts to impeach Trump. Trump’s July 2019 call with Zelensky—requesting investigation into 2016 election interference and Burisma—was framed as criminal, ignoring U.S. aid conditionality on Ukrainian anti-corruption reforms. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff allegedly hatched a plan (per a Democratic FBI informant’s sealed testimony) to manufacture evidence and leak classified info, mirroring the Russia hoax. Witnesses (Vindman, Fiona Hill, George Kent) relied on media/IC assessments dismissing the claims as disinformation, ignoring embassy law enforcement experts. 32 33 34 35
6. Withholding of Exculpatory Evidence in the Impeachment Trial
DOJ, FBI, and State Department allegedly hid documents from Trump’s defense, Congress, and the public, including Kent’s email on Burisma corruption, Biden-Poroshenko tapes, Hunter’s influence operations, and CIA reports on Ukrainian perceptions of Biden double standards. This created the false appearance that Trump’s call was improper, while shielding Biden’s actions. Vindman (NSC) attempted to insert “Burisma” and “demand” into the call transcript and disclosed classified details. Eric Ciaramella (alleged whistleblower) had prior DNC/Ukraine ties and met Schiff’s team. IG Michael Atkinson allowed a secondhand complaint without interviewing firsthand witness Vindman. 36 37 38
Conclusion and Pattern
The provided information portrays three linked overt acts: (1) 2016 Obama-Ukraine coordination to revive Manafort probes and advance Russia collusion; (2) Biden-Burisma influence peddling and suppression of related evidence; and (3) the 2019 impeachment as a manufactured continuation to obstruct Trump and protect Biden ahead of 2020. This allegedly involved fabrication (Black Ledger, Steele Dossier), burial of evidence (Onyshchenko tapes), and media/government collusion. It validates Durham’s findings of DOJ/FBI misconduct and raises national security concerns over foreign election interference benefiting Democrats. Further declassifications (e.g., FBI informant testimony on Schiff, NSA intercepts on Ukraine aid diversion) are cited as confirmatory. 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50
References and Citations
As Russia collusion fades, Ukrainian plot to help Clinton emerges
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/23813490-durham-report/
Read George Kent’s full testimony in the impeachment inquiry | PBS NewsHour
‘Russia Disinfo’ Hoax About Hunter’s Laptop Is Bigger Than Blinken (thefederalist.com)
KentBurismaEmailNov222016.pdf
Classified State Department email declared Hunter Biden 'undercut' U.S. efforts in Ukraine | Just The News
READ: Fiona Hill Testimony Transcript In Impeachment Inquiry : NPR
Microsoft Word - Vindman statement final.docx (d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net)
Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump backfire - POLITICO
State Department memos contradict Democrats' Ukraine impeachment narrative | The Post Millennial | thepostmillennial.com
How the Obama White House engaged Ukraine to give Russia collusion narrative an early boost
Kyiv Court: Lawmaker’s Release Of Manafort Documents Interfered In U.S. Election (rferl.org) and The Black Ledger in Ukraine Lists Cash for Trump’s Campaign Chief - The New York Times (nytimes.com)
AP Exclusive: Manafort firm received Ukraine ledger payout | AP News
Onyshchenko accuses Poroshenko of pressuring Burisma, energy firm linked to Biden (kyivpost.com)
https://historyheist.com/doj-inspector-general-horowitz-releases-fisa-report-protecting-the-deep-state/
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/sep/17/andrew-weissman-obstruction-of-justice-and-the-med/
Leaked Tapes Reportedly Show Biden Pressuring Ukrainian President To Fire Prosecutor In Return For $1 Billion | The Daily Caller AND FLASHBACK, 2018: Joe Biden Brags At CFR Meeting About Withholding Aid To Ukraine To Force Firing Of Prosecutor | Video | RealClearPolitics
Leaked Tapes Reportedly Show Biden Pressuring Ukrainian President To Fire Prosecutor In Return For $1 Billion | The Daily Caller
Stephen McIntyre on Twitter: "a few months ago, I discussed the Biden-Poroshenko during 2016 transition in which Biden reassured Poroshenko not to worry about FBI doing anything about Onyshchenko (Poroshenko's fugitive bagman who had the tapes) meeting with FBI." / Twitter
NEW AUDIO Released in Ukraine Reveals Joe Biden Trashing Trump and Promising to Stay Involved After Trump Inauguration -- While His Son Was on the Dole | The Gateway Pundit | by Jim Hoft
NEW BIDEN AUDIO TAPE RELEASED IN UKRAINE Shows VP Trashing Incoming Trump Admin To Foreign Leader, Says He’ll Stay Involved In Ukraine After Inauguration, Discusses Jointly Damaging Trump - CDM - Human Reporters • Not Machines (creativedestructionmedia.com)
Law firm that employed Hunter Biden devised secret 58-page plan to help Burisma dodge criminal probe | Just The News
Hunter Biden arranged dinner with business partners and VP Joe (nypost.com)
Newly Discovered Hunter Biden Maltese Bank Account Is Linked to $10 Million Burisma Official's Bribe | The Gateway Pundit | by Jim Hoft |
Hunter Biden received $3.5M from Russian billionaire: report (nypost.com)
GOP senators release explosive report on Hunter Biden, Burisma (nypost.com)
Biden insists he and Hunter never talked foreign biz despite mounting evidence (nypost.com)
05-06-2014-Outline.pdf (uscourts.gov)
Emails: Burisma Consultant Linked To Hunter Biden Approached Top State Department Official To Arrange Ukraine Meeting | The Daily Caller
"Smoking Gun" Email From Hunter Biden's Laptop Shows Burisma's Goal Was To Buy Influence Through Him and Devon Archer – RedState
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/justice/hunter-biden-investigation-foreign-lobbying-rules
Weaponized Scoops: New Russiagate Documents Expose Media/Government Collusion | RealClearInvestigations
As Russia collusion fades, Ukrainian plot to help Clinton emerges | The Hill and Giuliani to Newsmax: DOJ Overlooked Evidence of Biden Bribery | Newsmax.com
TIME TO RIGHT A WRONG - EXPUNGE FIRST IMPEACHMENT TRIAL - Blowing the Whistle on the Whistleblower - The American Spectator | USA News and Politics 20 The Beltway’s ‘Whistleblower’ Furor Obsesses Over One Name | RealClearInvestigations
New memos undercut Biden-Ukraine narrative Democrats sold during 2019 impeachment scandal | Just The News
Classified State Department email declared Hunter Biden 'undercut' U.S. efforts in Ukraine | Just The News and KentBurismaEmailNov222016.pdf
Leaked Tapes Reportedly Show Biden Pressuring Ukrainian President To Fire Prosecutor In Return For $1 Billion | The Daily Caller
Onyshchenko accuses Poroshenko of pressuring Burisma, energy firm linked to Biden (kyivpost.com)
Blowing the Whistle on the Whistleblower - The American Spectator | USA News and Politics and The Beltway’s ‘Whistleblower’ Furor Obsesses Over One Name |
Stephen McIntyre on Twitter: “a few months ago, I discussed the Biden-Poroshenko during 2016 transition in which Biden re-assured Poroshenko not to worry about FBI doing anything about Onyshchenko (Poroshenko’s fugitive bagman who had the tapes) meeting with FBI.” / Stephen McIntyre Twitter Thread. https://t.co/tbrqMU5QCS”; / Twitter
https://thefederalist.com/2023/08/01/evidence-of-biden-burisma-corruption-is-overwhelming/
Biden's office warned in 2015 that Ukrainian oligarch who hired son Hunter was deemed corrupt | Just The News
Fact-checkers revise narrative on Biden’s role in firing Ukraine prosecutor as new evidence emerges | Just The News
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/tulsi-declassify-explosive-top-secret-document-schiff-locked/
Exclusive: Democrat whistleblower told FBI that Schiff okayed leaking classified intel to hurt Trump | Just The News
Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump backfire - POLITICO
Read the full White House notes describing Trump's call with Ukraine's president | PBS News
The Beltway's 'Whistleblower' Furor Obsesses Over One Name | RealClearInvestigations
U.S. intercepted Ukraine government messages discussing plot to route money to Biden re-election | Just The News and Whoa: NSA Intercepts Show Ukraine Officials Discussing Laundering US Tax Dollars to Biden’s Campaign
[Note: This analysis was created by a former Retired DEA Supervisory Special Agent John Seaman with over 30 years’ experience conducting complex conspiracy investigations. Seaman is the co-author of an article Taliban Include Heroin Kingpins in Leadership - by Gretchen Peters and John Seaman - SpyTalk and author of Ideology and Political Correctness Trump Reality and reference in article The secret story of how America lost the drug war with the Taliban - POLITICOPOLITICO]
If even a fraction of this holds up, it’s not politics—it’s systemic abuse of power. Elections are supposed to be decided by voters, not bureaucrats, foreign partners, or intelligence pipelines shaping narratives behind closed doors. The pattern alleged here—manufactured evidence, selective leaks, and buried counterproof—reads like a playbook, not coincidence. And the timing matters: 2016, then again leading into 2020. That’s not random. That’s sustained pressure. The real danger isn’t just what may have happened—it’s whether anyone will be held accountable. Because if this becomes normalized, elections stop being contests. They become operations. And that’s a line a republic doesn’t cross without consequences.
Now what’s gonna happen to the Democrats of course squat. The criminals protect the criminals while they smile lie and steal from us. You’re on your own America. These POS’s breed themselves like Epstein rats